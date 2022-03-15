MURFREESBORO — No time for drama this year apparently.
Defending state champion Greeneville took care of business quickly Tuesday evening, building a comfortable lead after the first quarter and racing past Jackson North Side 71-37 in the TSSAA Class 3A state quarterfinal round.
Having won three state tournament games by a combined 10 points to win the 2021 Class 2A championship, the Greene Devils (29-6) removed the suspense quickly this time.
Greeneville led 6-4 midway through the first quarter but never looked back after a 12-0 run. In fact, the Greene Devils hit from 3-point range three times in a 45-second span in the second quarter. And another triple by Ja’Kobi Gillespie built a 27-6 cushion with 5:42 until halftime.
Things only snowballed from there for North Side, which finished the season 20-8, as the Devils led 41-13 at intermission.
“Thought the guys set the tone defensively,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “I thought that was the biggest factor, we made shots that they took tough and then rebounding the basketball. We just showed tremendous effort on the defensive end, and that turned into some offense.”
By offense, obviously, Woolsey meant breakaway dunks for his Class 3A Mr. Basketball winner. Gillespie dunked the ball four times Tuesday, three coming in the first half, en route to his 22-point outing.
Gillespie’s first slam gave Greeneville a 4-0 lead less than two minutes in, and the second ignited the Devils’ 12-0 run. He shot 10-of-20 from the floor with one 3-pointer and a team-high four steals.
“I got open fast breaks, so I’m going to go dunk it,” a smiling Gillespie said.
His fourth and final flush built a 45-13 lead in the third quarter.
DEADLY FROM DEEP
The Devils made 6-of-14 from 3-point range in the first half, three coming from Reid Satterfield. His first two triples came just 34 seconds apart to begin the second quarter, before his third made it 36-11.
The senior, who finished with 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting, could sense a much louder crowd this season. The COVID restrictions from 2021 which limited fans at games have become a distant memory.
“It’s nice,” Satterfield said. “Our fans have been behind us all year and I can’t thank them enough, especially when they travel like this.”
Adjatay Dabbs hit from deep twice in the first half before finishing with 16 points and a team-high three assists. He went 5-of-10 from the floor and matched Satterfield’s 3-of-7 clip from behind the arc.
“We’ve been here before so we know it, how the environment is, how to take the environment,” Dabbs said. “It’s like a home court to us at this point.”
The Indians pulled closer when Greeneville went deeper into its bench. But Dabbs’ final 3-pointer made it a 57-25 game with 5:07 remaining.
North Side never got closer than 28 points again, as Brayden Kennedy hit from 3-point range twice and Hayden Goad added another triple in the final minute.
Kameron Lester shot 3-of-3 to finish with six points, while Terry Grove led the Greene Devils in rebounds (5) and blocks (2).
DABBS DEFENDS
Matched up against Demahri Wallace most of the night, Dabbs held North Side’s second leading scorer without a point on 0-of-8 shooting.
”Adjatay had him most of the night, but we also say everybody guards the ball,” Woolsey said. “(Dabbs) did a great job on him, leveling him off, not letting him get downhill, and other people filled in the gaps.”
D’Cameron DeMoss led the Indians with 13 points, including their lone 3-pointer.
UP NEXT
Greeneville faces Stone Memorial in Friday’s Class 3A semifinal round. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. ET.
G 15 26 10 20 — 71
NS 4 9 10 14 — 37
G (71): Ja’Kobi Gillespie 22, Adjatay Dabbs 16, Reid Satterfield 13, Brayden Kennedy 7, Kameron Lester 6, Hayden Goad 3, Terry Grove 3, Jayquan Price 1.
NS (37): D’Cameron DeMoss 13, DeKorian Genesy 7, Jordan Harris 6, DeAndre Minor 6, Brendan Rodgers 2, Khaden Walker 2, Tavarris Lambert 1.
3-pointers: Adjatay Dabbs 3, Reid Satterfield 3, Brayden Kennedy 2, D’Cameron DeMoss, Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Hayden Goad.