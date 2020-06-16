JOHNSON CITY — Greeneville batters cranked out 16 hits and its pitchers reached double digits in strikeouts for the second straight game with 11 en route to a 15-1 run-rule win over the Hampton Bulldogs in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League at the Johnson City Cardinals stadium on Monday night.
“It’s great to be able to get back on the field after having so much time off,” said Greeneville right-hander Hunter Richards, who pitched the first two innings. “It’s just so much fun to be back with everybody and to be able to play the game again.”
In his two innings, Richards gave up one hit, walked none and struck out four. He was one of four Greeneville hurlers to turn in solid work on the mound.
Right-hander Adrian Bundy pitched the third inning, striking out all three batters he faced. He threw just 13 pitches, 10 for strikes.
Right-hander AJ Smith worked the fourth inning. He gave up a hit, an unearned run and struck out two.
Right-hander Eli House closed the win with a perfect inning, striking out two.
In all, Greeneville pitchers gave up just two hits, walked none and struck out 11. Including a 5-2 season-opening win over Sullivan North on Thursday, Demon hurlers have given up just five hits, walked just two and struck out a staggering 26 in 12 innings.
“That’s phenomenal having those kind of stats as a high school baseball program,” said Richards, who has given up one hit, walked none and struck out seven in three innings in the summer league. “I just hope we can keep it up, keep pounding the strike zone, get outs.
“That’s how it works. Do your job on the mound.”
Greeneville backed its pitchers with plenty of thunder at the plate with every batter in the starting lineup getting at least one hit.
Center fielder Nick Iezzi stayed hot with a double, triple and two RBI. In two games, he’s now 5-for-5 with two doubles, three triples and five RBI.
Avery Collins was 2-for-2 with a double, triple and two RBI; Will Hurley was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI; Austin McBurnett was 2-for-4 with two RBI; and Ayden Cheney had an RBI double.
Trey Massengill, Richards, Walker Townsley, Bundy, Preston Justice, Corbin Cannon and Colton Richards each added a hit with Richards driving in two runs and Justice driving in one.
Iezzi, Collins and Cheney each hit balls that would have flown beyond the fence at Dale Alexander Field, Greeneville’s home park.
“The excitement is up there,” Richards said. “We’re feeling it. We’ve got some momentum right now. We can tell with each other that we have something good going for next spring. Good chemistry.”
Greeneville will play Volunteer at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Cardinals stadium.