Greeneville High School won the boys and girls team championships in the Blue Ridge Classic/Greene County Championship Cross Country Meet at Holston Home on Thursday afternoon, while Irving Medina of Chuckey-Doak was the boys individual champion and boys Greene County champion.
The four Greene County teams and three teams from the Tri-Cities area participated.
Ashley Tuell of Providence Academy won the girls race, while Chloe Williford of Greeneville repeated as the Greene County girls individual champion.
Greeneville won the boys meet with 25 points followed by West Greene with 74 and South Greene with 117.
Greeneville took the girls meet with 22 points followed by West Greene with 33.
In addition to Medina with a time of 17:29.4, All-Greene County boys first-team runners included Mason Brandon of Greeneville (17:53.4), Chandler Dalton of West Greene (18:00.3), Russell Hickey of Greeneville (19:03.5), Lucas Greineder of Greeneville (19:05.2), Morgan Leach of Greeneville (19:14.0) and Alex LeBlanc of Greeneville (19:44.4).
Second-team runners included Drew Morrison of West Greene (20:11.7), Joshua Hyde of Greeneville (20:24.5), Max Brown of South Greene (20:27.8), David Knight of Greeneville (20:40.8), Tim Cox of West Greene (21:41.9), Jaden Gregg of West Greene (21:56.9) and Julian Bradley of South Greene (22:10.6).
In addition to Williford with a time of 24:13.3, All-Greene County girls first-team runners included Emma Waddell of Greenville (24:56.2), Riley Ottinger of South Greene (26:12.3), Anna Jackson of Greeneville (27:40.8), Brooke Atchison of West Greene (28:03.2), Laci Jordan of West Greene (29:09.2) and Camryn Miles of Greeneville (29:16.3).
Second-team runners included Destiny Tipton of West Greene (29:37.7), Hailey Solomon of West Greene (30:16.1), Christiana Ricker of West Greene (30:58.3), Meredith Mulhollen of Greeneville (31:11.5), Victoria Holt of South Greene (32:04.5), Jennie Bulawa of Greeneville (32:32.9) and Maci Landers of South Greene (34:56.9).
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL South Greene 35, West Greene 16
South Greene held West Greene under 100 yards offense en route to the first middle school “Battle of the Milk Can” win on Tuesday.
Zack Ricker led South Greene with nine tackles and forced a fumble. Zeke Rader and Zackariah Duncan each had five tackles, Jacob Susong had four tackles, Brendan Lisenby had four tackles and a sack, and Zack Bledsoe, Seth Franklin and Cayden Fillers each had three tackles. Jase Roderick had an interception.
Offensively, South Greene rolled up 363 yards – 52 through the air, 311 on the ground.
Susong completed five of 10 passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also ran for 18 yards on two carries.
Rader had 93 yards and a TD on 10 carries, and he caught two passes for 20 yards.
Trey Gentry had seven carries for 55 yards, Tripp Nease had five carries for 62 yards and a TD, Lisenby had two carries for 35 yards, Braxton Wilhoit ran for a 13-yard TD, and Nash Rader had two carries for 27 yards as well as a 16-yard TD catch. Roderick had a 14-yard TD catch.