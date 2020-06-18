JOHNSON CITY — Greeneville jumped on UVA-Wise signee Justin Reed for three runs in the first inning en route to a 6-2 win over Volunteer in an East Tennessee High School Baseball League game at the Johnson City Cardinals stadium on Wednesday.
Greeneville, now 3-0 in the summer league, got four hits from its first four batters in the first.
Trey Massengill led off with a single to center field, stole second base, took third on a passed ball and scored when Nick Iezzi beat out a ground ball to short for a hit.
After Iezzi stole second, Avery Collins singled and took second on defensive indifference to put runners at second and third.
Ayden Cheney then launched a double to the gap in left that scored Iezzi and Collins for a 3-0 Greeneville lead.
Volunteer pushed across an unearned run in the bottom of the second to pull within 3-1 before Greeneville scored twice off Reed in the top of the fourth to make it 5-1.
Hunter Richards walked to lead off the Greeneville fourth and scored on a one-out double to right by Adrian Bundy.
Bundy took third on a wild pitch and scored when Austin McBurnett lined a single off the glove of Volunteer’s third baseman and into left field for the 5-1 lead.
Greeneville made it 6-1 with another run off Reed in the sixth. Cheney walked, stole second, took third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch.
In taking the loss, Reed worked 5⅔ innings, gave up six hits, six runs, walked four and struck out seven.
Will Hurley drew the start on the mound for Greeneville and worked the first 2⅔ innings. He gave up six hits, an unearned run, walked none and struck out one.
Weston Brooks held Volunteer scoreless for the next 1⅓ innings. He gave up a hit, walked none and struck out two.
Cheney pitched a hitless, scoreless fifth, walking one and striking out one.
Colton Richards worked a hitless, scoreless sixth, walking two and striking out two.
Collins closed the seventh, giving up two hits, a run, walking none and striking out one.
Greeneville will play Elizabethton at the Elizabethton Twins stadium on Tuesday. Admission is $5.