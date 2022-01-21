Things didn’t go as Kaley Bradley originally planned. But over time, it all fell into place for the Greeneville High School senior.
On Friday, Bradley officially signed her letter of intent to play softball and continue her studies at Tennessee Wesleyan University.
“I’m just really excited because I’ve been working for this my entire life,” Bradley said. “It’s finally coming true.”
Bradley had been eyeing Tusculum University for a while. But upon realizing it wasn't meant to be, she explored her options.
Through her dad, Bradley learned of an opportunity at TWU. She visited the Athens campus just before Christmas along with some others including Seymour’s Johnson University. But Tennessee Wesleyan reminded her the most of her hometown.
“When you’re downtown (in Athens), it just feels like downtown Greeneville,” Bradley said. “The school is downtown, and it just felt right.”
Not only is Athens a reasonable drive from home, but Bradley will also live near some of her best friend’s family.
Bradley will join a Tennessee Wesleyan team led by 20th-year coach Toby Brooks. The Bulldogs posted a 22-15 record in 202, including a 17-9 mark in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
While she primarily pitches for Greeneville, Bradley indicated she’ll likely play more at second base or in the outfield at TWU.
In the classroom, Bradley intends to follow in her mom’s footsteps and pursue a degree in business with a minor in accounting. Bradley aims to become a certified public accountant after college.
“I’ve been doing payroll for one of (my mom’s) clients for the longest time,” Bradley said. “You wouldn’t think numbers would be fun, but I like it.”
With Bradley’s help, the Lady Devils won their third straight district championship last spring and reached the Class 2A sectional round, one game shy of the program’s third state tournament berth.
”I’m really just trying to get to a state championship this season and do everything I can for the team,” Bradley said. “The coaches have really pushed us this year … our focus has been getting mentally prepared.”
Bradley finished her junior season with a 3.96 earned run average and 84 strikeouts, as well as a .970 fielding percentage with 27 putouts and a pair of double plays.
At the plate, Bradley batted .356 with 26 hits, two for extra bases. She knocked in 12 runs and scored 19 while finishing with a .429 on base percentage.