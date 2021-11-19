Great location, great people and a great fishing spot — Kodiak Cannedy called signing to wrestle at the University of Arkansas Little Rock the easiest decision ever.
With the decision behind him, Cannedy can focus on pursuing a fourth straight TSSAA state wrestling championship. The Greeneville High School senior held a ceremony Friday afternoon, having signed to continue his wrestling career and education at Little Rock.
“It means a lot. I’ve been working for this point my whole life pretty much, been ready for it for a long time,” Cannedy said.
Like several other colleges, the Trojans expressed their interest in Cannedy his junior year. According to Cannedy, his final decision came between two NCAA Division I programs – Little Rock and Air Force.
But Little Rock quickly separated itself from several other potential locations – the Trojans actually tried to build on their relationship with Cannedy.
“Not many colleges tried to do that with me,” he said.
Cannedy’s official campus visit coincided with a summer wrestling tournament in Tulsa, Okla., and he simply stopped in the Arkansas capital city on his way home.
And it didn’t hurt that the Trojans’ coaching staff displayed a strong Christian faith, as Cannedy described himself as “pretty religious.”
About the only thing holding him back from saying yes initially, Cannedy indicated he’s undecided on what he wants to study. But with guidance from the Trojans’ coaching staff, that’ll surely change after Cannedy settles in.
“Coach Neil (Erisman) pulled me aside and he asked me what was holding me back. I said honestly I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Cannedy said. “He said a lot of guys go into college not knowing what they’re going to do. I’ll help you with that, I’ve helped plenty of guys with that and they’re doing great now.”
Cannedy’s decision became even easier then.
Having already won high school state championships in the 126-, 145- and 160-pound weight classes, Cannedy expects to wrestle at 170 this season. With his 40-7 record last year, he became Greeneville’s second three-time state champion. A fourth state title would put him in a class by himself in GHS history.
“I just really want to start working on the team and help these guys be what they need to be and can be,” Cannedy said. “I want these guys to do just as well in the wrestling room as they are out in the real world.”