Not only will he play college football, but he and Ja’Kobi Gillespie won’t live far from each other.
Having announced his verbal commitment on May 12, Grove held his ceremony at Greeneville High School just 11 days later to announce he will become a preferred walk-on for the Tennessee State University football team.
“It means a lot honestly,” Grove said. “I’m glad I got to go to TSU, glad they liked what they saw, so I’m really just excited to get up there and show them my talent.”
Greeneville football coach Eddie Spradlen helped Grove get in contact with the TSU coaching staff, wanting to help Grove remain close to Gillespie, who will play basketball at nearby Belmont.
“We’re only going to be eight minutes apart, so we’ll probably be together a lot,” Grove said.
While he hasn’t taken an official campus visit yet, Grove plans to in June.
Under second-year coach and former Tennessee Titans All-Pro running back Eddie George, the Tigers improved their win total by three last season. TSU’s 5-6 mark gave the Tigers their winningest season in four years.
Grove will also get to experience top-notch football facilities, as the Tigers play their home games at the Tennessee Titans’ Nissan Stadium.
“That’s going to be real nice,” he said.
The TSU coaching staff indicated Grove will line up at defensive end for the Tigers.
Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 215 pounds, Grove plans to redshirt his freshman year, spending most of that time in the weight room to get acclimated to the college game.
“Going to try to gain a lot of weight, get some experience, work out a lot with the team and that second year, that’s when I’m going to try and play and hopefully be ready,” Grove said. “It’s D1. It’s going to be a lot different, a lot of players, lot of good coaches on that coaching staff. I just can’t wait.”
A two-time basketball state champion for the Greene Devils, Grove also experienced a TSSAA Class 4A football state title his freshman year in 2018.
Grove played both defensive end and on the offensive line for Greeneville his senior year, helping the Greene Devils reclaim the Region 1-4A crown and finish 12-1 overall. He posted 29 total tackles, eight for loss, and five sacks along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2021.
Grove plans to study sports management at TSU with aspirations to become a coach someday, for which he credits Spradlen and Greeneville basketball coach Brad Woolsey for his inspiration.