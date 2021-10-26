GRAY — Shut up and run, Morgan Leach told himself.
He’d worked too hard to let fatigue stand between him and Hendersonville.
No worries. With his third-place finish in Tuesday’s Region 1-A/2A cross country championships, Leach earned his spot at the TSSAA state meet.
The Greeneville High School junior accomplished the feat just five days after winning the Greeneville Classic, which included the Twin Lakes Conference championship. Leach is Greeneville’s first male cross country runner to qualify for state since the team went in 2016.
“It’s always been a dream to go to state and compete against the best of the best,” Leach said. “I’ve just always wanted to become good at whatever sport I’m the best at. I think running is the sport I’m best at, so I think I’ll stick with that.”
Might as well. He’s improved drastically since his sophomore season.
Having started the 2020 season as Greeneville’s No. 7 runner, Leach worked his way into the top three as the year progressed. He placed 37th in last year’s Region 1 Large 5K race.
Tuesday afternoon, he crossed the finish line in 17:43.5 — nearly a full two minutes faster than his region time last year.
“I really started to clean up everything,” Leach said. “Clean up my sleep, clean up my diet and overall just training every single day in the summer, taking my training days as hard as I could and just recovering as great as I can.”
As a team, Greeneville finished seventh with 162 points. Russell Hickey (32nd, 19:49.1), Simon Holt (34th, 19:54.7), Luke Harrell (50th, 20:45.0) and Joshua Hyde (59th, 21:14.6) rounded out the team score. Nash Barnes (71st, 22:09.4) and Nathan Shetley (79th, 22:39.1) ran non-counting times.
MORRISON LEADS BUFFS
West Greene placed ninth as a team with 214 points, led by an 18th-place finish from Drew Morrison (19:10.1).
Levi Jordan (45th, 20:27.6), Eli Case (47th, 20:33.6), Braxton Jarnagin (64th, 21:37.8) and CJ Parham (66th, 21:47.3) made up the Buffaloes’ total. Erik Ramirez (67th, 21:52.0) finished just outside the top five, and Collin Caldwell (101st, 24:49.5) also ran for West Greene.
South Greene and Chuckey-Doak placed 13th and 14th respectively, with 307 and 391 points.
Jori Ray (31st, 19:46.5) paced South Greene followed by Nolan Weems (54th, 21:02.0), Simon Ray (63rd, 21:29.3), Charles Wise (102nd, 24:56.0) and Kory Busby (113th, 27:01.4).
Nicholas Fugate (61st, 21:23.8), Logan Balding (92nd, 23:32.3), Sean Humbert (95th, 24:03.3), Levi Wirt (111th, 26:51.1) and Alex Dimas (115th, 27:20.2) represented Chuckey-Doak.
Individual medalist Sam Fulton (17:12.5) led Gatlinburg-Pittman to a fourth-place finish with 138 points. Volunteer won the Region 1 team championship with a team score of 50, paced by runner-up Ethyn Council (17:42.9).
Second-place Sullivan East (75) and third-place Elizabethton (121) also qualified for state as teams.