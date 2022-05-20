The hurdles on the track hardly compare to the life hurdles Brock Moore has cleared.
He lost a year to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then another to an injury. And even his senior year, a torn meniscus kept Moore out of hurdles for the sectional meet.
But Moore, a Junior Olympian, just kept working harder with each setback. And people took notice, including the university where his dad Dustin once played football. On Friday, Moore signed his letter of intent to run track and field for the University of Tennessee.
“It’s big time, especially to run for my state and represent them,” the Greeneville High School senior said. “I get to follow in my dad’s footsteps but make my own path there of course with track.”
Just before his sophomore outdoor season, Moore had placed fourth in the state at the 60-meter indoor hurdles. But COVID ended his outdoor season after just one meet. A torn ACL kept Moore off the track his entire junior campaign.
His senior year, Moore finally returned to the track, where he broke the Greeneville High School 110-meter hurdles record. His time of 13.94 seconds came in the Volunteer Track Classic at the venue where he’ll spend countless hours during his college career — Tom Black Track.
“They went back looked at the video and said they liked it, liked how I was running,” Moore said. “They just started to talk to me more and show interest in me.”
Moore took his official visit to the Knoxville campus on May 7.
And even when Moore learned of Tennessee track and field/cross country coach Beth Alford-Sullivan’s departure, he stuck with the Vols. Interim coach Ken Harnden, who coaches hurdles, indicated he plans on staying at UT and still wants Moore on his team.
“That was good to hear,” Moore said.
Naturally, Moore will participate in both hurdles events at Tennessee. Look for Moore to participate in the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays and perhaps some sprints too.
Moore looks forward to competing with one of his friends, Arkansas’ Brevin Sims, in hurdles.
“I really just need to start working on my knee, getting that size back and then going over some hurdles,” Moore said. “I knew as soon as I got hurt I needed to work and work.”
Wanting to stay around sports after college, Moore plans to study sports and fitness management at UTK.
But he still has one week of high school remaining. While he can’t compete in hurdles, he’ll look to help Greeneville’s 4x100 meter relay team break the school record again at the TSSAA Spring Fling on Tuesday.
“I just want to enjoy being with my friends this time,” Moore said. “It’s our last time going out there, so let’s make it big.”