Greeneville's Olivia Norris could think of only one word to describe her journey to college soccer – blessed.
Even after undergoing ankle surgery in April 2021, one particular school kept expressing its interest. Norris officially signed her letter of intent for that program Wednesday, as she will further her studies and her college career at Maryville College.
“Setbacks and hard work, really just trusting God through the whole process has gotten me through it,” Norris said.
Prior to her senior soccer season at Greeneville, Norris had been training with the Olympic Development Program, allowing several coaches to witness her skills. Maryville College associate head coach Jon Baker was one of the coaches in attendance, and he reached out to Norris just a couple weeks later.
Norris admitted she felt unsure about it at first, to the point where she considered not responding. But some encouragement from her dad changed that.
“My dad’s like, just keep in touch, so I did,” Norris recalled.
And it paid off. After an unofficial visit to the MC campus, Norris returned in September 2021. Not only did Norris get to join the Scots in the locker room, but she sat on the bench alongside her future teammates during a match.
At that point, Norris was so certain about her college choice she verbally committed the next day.
“Throughout the whole thing, they just trusted and believed in me,” Norris said. “Even through (ankle surgery in April), they were supporting me. That’s really what stood out to me. From the get go, they hardly knew me, and they were already supporting me all the way … I was so nervous that I was going to be that weird girl going in there. But they just welcomed me in and took me right along with them. They walked me through their day with them like I was just another teammate.”
Norris plans to study exercise science and hopefully go even further with either physical therapy or occupational therapy. Having undergone knee surgery recently, she’s spent her share of time in physical therapy herself.
“I enjoy seeing the way they do things and the way they can make such an impact on a person,” she said. “I just want to help somebody no matter what their problem is and help them be good to go.”
Anchored by Norris, Greeneville’s back line and goalkeeper Mikayla Weems helped the Lady Devils post 12 shutouts in 2021. The Lady Devils reach at least the state semifinal round every year of her career, winning state titles in 2019 and 2020. As a defender, Norris earned All-State honors three times.
With Maryville graduating all but one of its back line, Norris could see time at center back right away.