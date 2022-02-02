As the last line of defense, Mikayla Weems is no stranger to pressure.
Now she’ll get to take on that role at the college level. On Wednesday, Weems signed to continue her education and soccer career at King University in Bristol.
“This has been a dream of mine since I was little,” Weems said. “Finally getting to do it, it’s just amazing.”
Weems first reached out to the Tornado coaching staff by email before attending a King soccer match and speaking with coach Paul Shaw. The emails continued in the weeks that followed with Shaw watching Weems at Greeneville whenever he could.
Weems took the opportunity to practice with the Tornado and took her official campus visit in November, after guiding the Greeneville girls to another TSSAA state tournament.
“It’s just like a big family; they’re always together,” Weems said. “Coach cares for everyone. He always makes sure to say hi, and always checks in personally to see if you need anything.”
The short commute from Greeneville to Bristol also appealed to Weems, where she indicated she’ll remain a goalkeeper for the Tornado.
Weems plans to study exercise science at King, with aspirations to become an athletic trainer after graduation. According to Weems, watching Greeneville athletic trainer Glenn Evatt at work inspired her.
“I always thought it was fascinating how he can come out and assess you and be able to tell if you need to take some time off, teach you how to take care of yourself and how he helps bring people back into the game,” Weems said.
Weems helped the Lady Devils win TSSAA Class 2A state championships in 2019 and 2020, along with semifinal runs her freshman and senior years.
In 2021, Weems recorded 143 saves while posting 12 shutout wins in goal.
“It’s meant everything,” she said. “It’s been such a big part of my life these last four years, and my team is just like a part of my family, a bunch of sisters.”