Behind four goals from Lindsey Cook, the Greeneville Lady Greene Devils soccer team defeated Sullivan Central 8-0 to win the District 1-2A championship on Thursday night.
Greeneville, now 12-5, will host Sevier County in the Region 1 semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tusculum University.
Tanna Bookhamer had a goal and an assist for Greeneville, while Anne Marie Konieczny, Kaitlyn Adkins and Olivia Norris each added a goal.
Macy Vermillion had two assists with Delana DeBusk, Olivia Brooks and Anna Shaw each finishing with one.
Cook scored Greeneville's first four goals in the first half – the first off an assist from Vermillion at the two-minute mark, the second off an assist from DeBusk at the seven-minute mark, the third off an assist from Vermillion at the 25-minute mark and the fourth unassisted at the 28-minute mark.
Greeneville had a 16-0 advantage in shots on goal and a 6-0 advantage in corners.
District 1-A Championship
Chuckey-Doak 3, University 0
Madison Marion knocked home two goals as the Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights notched their fourth straight district championship.
Chuckey-Doak will host Cosby in the Region 1 semifinals on Tuesday.
At the one-minute mark of the first half, Marion scored on a direct kick. Then at the 31-minute mark, she took a pass from Jessica Morrison and converted her second goal.
Marci Merrill had Chuckey-Doak's other goal, an unassisted effort, at the 26th minute.
Breanna Roberts recorded the shutout in goal.