BLUFF CITY — The Greeneville Greene Devils saw their third straight Region 1-2A championship flash before their eyes on Thursday night.
With the game tied 62-62 and three seconds left in regulation, Sullivan East’s Dylan Bartley intercepted a long inbounds pass by Greeneville and launched a shot from half court that appeared to have a chance.
Bartley’s heave, though, hit the backboard and clanged off the rim before Greeneville pulled out a 79-71 win in overtime.
The Greene Devils, who had struggled to maintain an offensive flow in the second half, scored the first 10 points of the extra frame with eight coming from Reid Satterfield on a 3-pointer and five free throws.
“It was just kind of a weird feel offensively all night,” said Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey, whose Greene Devils improve to 27-6. “I never could put my finger on what it was that we needed to do differently. There was something missing and it’s my job to figure out what it is.
“It was a totally different kind of feel in overtime, though. We looked like ourselves again.”
Connor DeBusk scored the first basket of overtime on a layup for a 64-62 Greeneville lead.
The Greene Devils then ran a play to get Satterfield free from beyond the arc on the left wing and he drained the 3-pointer for a 67-62 cushion.
With 2:16 to play, Satterfield put up a shot from the right corner that missed, but he was fouled and made three ensuing free throws to make it 70-62.
Satterfield hit two more free throws with 1:43 to play to cap Greeneville’s 10-0 spurt and give the Greene Devils a 72-62 lead.
“In overtime, we executed some stuff that we hadn’t run before. Connor made a big layup, Reid made a big 3 and hit his free throws.
“It’s so easy to get caught up in things you have no control over. I think there were times (during regulation) when we did that. But in the end, the guys kind of shook the cobwebs out and did a good job.”
Sullivan East (22-7) got within 74-69 on a tough 3-pointer by Ethan Bradford with DeBusk in his face with 52 seconds to play and within 75-71 on a putback from Logan Murray with 28 seconds left.
Greeneville’s Jakobi Gillespie then hit four straight free throws for the game’s final score.
Gillespie finished with a game-high 28 points and was named tournament MVP. Satterfield scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, while Adjatay Dabbs had nine points, DeBusk had eight and Terry Grove had seven and six rebounds.
DeBusk, Grove and Satterfield joined Gillespie on the all-tournament team.
Bartley finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds for Sullivan East (22-7). Bradford had 17 points and Braden Standridge had 16.
Greeneville will host Fulton in a sectional game on Monday, while Sullivan East will travel to Kingston for another sectional tilt. The winners earn berths to the state tournament.
Kingston (25-5) defeated Fulton (20-9) 64-59 in the Region 2-2A championship game on Thursday.
Last season, Greeneville got 42 points from Satterfield in a 97-84 section win over Fulton at home to qualify for the state tournament, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When you look at playing Fulton vs. playing Kingston, it’s kind of like pick your poison,” Woolsey said. “Fulton is a very, very young team. They’re starting a freshman and a sophomore, but they’re very talented. Kingston is a veteran team, a physical team, a big team.
“We were going to get a tough team either way. It’s good we get Fulton at home.”
Greeneville has now won four region titles in 11 seasons under Woolsey, and the 27 wins this season are the most in a season for the coach.
At the outset on Thursday, it looked as if Greeneville might run off from Sullivan East. The Greene Devils won the tip and quickly scored when DeBusk fed Trey Mayes for a layup.
That sparked a 10-2 run before Sullivan East matched with a 10-2 run and pulled even 12-12 on a spin move by Bartley late in the opening quarter.
Satterfield then knocked down a fadeaway jumper from 15 feet and scored on a fastbreak layup to push Greeneville to a 16-12 lead at the end of the first.
At the start of the second quarter, Dabbs came off bench and knocked down a jumper and turned a steal into a layup to highlight an 11-3 run that gave Greeneville a 27-15 lead midway through the period.
Both teams struggled to find points the rest of the second, but Satterfield drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Greene Devils a 32-24 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Sullivan East’s Mason Montgomery hit a 3-pointer and Bartley scored six points in a 14-2 run that gave the Patriots a 46-38 lead with 33 seconds to play in the period.
Greeneville cut it to 46-43 at the end of the third when Gillespie hit a jumper and Dabbs got a running 3-pointer to fall at the buzzer.
“We had two end-of-quarter shots that went down for us, and we were down by eight points at one point,” said Woolsey, whose Greene Devils committed seven turnovers in the third. “It’s a (situation) we had not been in in a long time. I was really proud of the guys for pulling it out.”
Neither team led by more than three points in the fourth quarter. With Greeneville ahead 62-60, Murray dribbled the length of the floor and drew two defenders to him in the paint before dishing to Standridge for a layup that tied it.
“You knew Sullivan East was going to come in here with a lot of passion tonight,” Woolsey said. “They were very, very tough, very, very good.”