JOHNSON CITY — The Greeneville High School baseball team snapped a two-game skid in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League with a 6-2 win over John S. Battle out of Bristol, Virginia, at the Johnson City Cardinals stadium on Thursday.
Greeneville, playing as the Demons in the summer league, improves to 4-2. Greeneville will play a doubleheader at the Elizabethton Twins stadium on Monday, facing Tennessee High at 5:30 p.m. and Cherokee High at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5.
Greeneville jumped on Battle for five runs over the first two innings.
Nick Iezzi and Adrian Bundy reached on back-to-back walks to open the game. Avery Collins then crushed a double over the head of Battle center fielder Broadie Bailey that scored Iezzi for a 1-0 Greeneville lead and moved Bundy to third.
Ayden Cheney followed with a base hit to right, scoring Bundy and Collins for a 3-0 lead.
After Walker and Townsley reached on base hits to load the bases, Preston Justice drew a one-out walk that scored Cheney to make it 4-0.
Greeneville pushed across an unearned run in the second for a 5-0 lead.
Collins reached on a two-out walk, took second on an infield hit by Cheney and scored on an error when Townsley singled to right and Battle right fielder Dylan Cunningham threw wild to the plate.
Right-handers Hurley and Cheney held Battle scoreless through the first three innings.
Hurley drew the start and tossed two innings, giving up two hits, walking none and striking out four.
Cheney was perfect in the third, striking out two.
Battle pulled within 5-2 with two unearned runs in the third off right-hander Austin McBurnett, who gave up a hit, walked one, hit a batter and struck out one.
Townsley, a lefty, tossed a scoreless fifth, giving up no hits, walking one and striking out two.
Bundy, a righty, worked a scoreless sixth, giving up a hit and walking one.
Greeneville took a 6-2 lead in the top of the seventh. Iezzi was hit by a pitch, took second on a single by Collins and scored when Townsley and Hurley worked back-to-back walks with two out.
Greeneville’s A.J. Smith, a righty, closed the game with a scoreless frame. After Battle’s Braeden Bailey reached on an error and stole second, Smith struck out Riley Sharret swinging. Greeneville first baseman Gage Spano then caught a line drive off the bat of Braxton Emerson and doubled off Bailey at second to end the game.
Townsley finished 3-for-3, while Cheney finished 2-for-4 with two RBI and Collins was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.