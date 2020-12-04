RUTLEDGE — Every time Greeneville and Grainger’s girls basketball teams get together, it’s a wild affair and Friday night’s edition of this terrific rivalry proved no different.
Four periods were not enough as the two teams needed a pair of overtime frames to decide the winner before the Lady Grizzlies escaped with a 61-55 victory.
Greeneville coach Annette Watts was proud of her team’s grit and determination.
“Last year we might have laid down in that kind of battle but we sure didn’t lay down tonight.” Watts said. “In warmups, I could tell we were very quiet and very focused and very intent on what we were doing.”
One of the things that stung the Lady Greene Devils were the seven free throws in a row they missed late in the game.
“I would have never guessed we would miss that many down the stretch,” Watts said. “We would have won the ball game but when you have sophomores and juniors playing, that is going to happen.”
Grainger couldn’t handle Lauren Bailey as the sophomore sensation poured in a game-high 22 points. Chloe Marsh added 16 for Greeneville.
After trailing at halftime, the Lady Greene Devils reeled off an 8-0 run to go up 32-28 on a 3-pointer by Marsh. Grainger responded with seven straight points but Greeneville seized a 41-39 lead at the end of three with two free throws.
The fourth period didn’t see a great deal of scoring until the Lady Greene Devils built a 47-44 lead on a putback by Marsh.
Greeneville had been successful holding Grainger All-State standout Tori Rutherford in check all night as she only had six points until the final minute of regulation. She got loose for a triple with 40 seconds to go to tie the score 47-47 and neither team could score after that as the contest went to overtime.
In the extra frame, it was Greeneville’s turn to hit a big shot late as Delana DeBusk connected on a shot with 21 seconds to go to knot the score 51-51. The Lady Greene Devils had a chance to win it near the end of the first overtime but were called for a travel with 4.8 left.
Grainger’s desperation heave at the buzzer didn’t fall, sending the game to the second overtime.
“The player of the game for us was Delana. She ran this club tonight. She played so well,” Watts said.
Neither team could get anything going until once again it was Rutherford who hit a timely shot. She swished a 3-pointer from deep to put Grainger up 54-51 with three minutes to go and the Lady Grizzlies never trailed again.
“We had held Tori all night and then when she hit that three, it was almost like a dagger to us,” Watts said.
The Lady Grizzlies hit their free throws the rest of the way to ice the game.
The Lady Grizzlies had no answer for Bailey to begin the contest as she scored six early points to put Greeneville up 6-2.
The Lady Devils’ defense was solid in the opening period as they held Grainger scoreless for over four minutes to make the tally 11-4 at the end of one.
Lindy Carter hit a 3 and later Bailey scored four points in a row to give the Lady Devils a 22-10 lead with 3:51 to go in the half. That was when Grainger started its comeback as they reeled off 16 points in a row to take a 26-22 lead at the break.
Greeneville will play at South Greene on Tuesday.
BOYS Greeneville 63, Grainger 51
Greeneville got its first win of the season behind 26 points from Kobi Gillespie and 14 from Terry Grove.
“They didn’t have an answer for Kobi tonight. He did a great job,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said.
Reid Satterfield added 11 points and Connor DeBusk chipped in eight for the Devils. Emmanuel Atkins led the Grizzlies with 18 points.
Atkins had the hot hand for Grainger early as he scored seven points in the first period. Tristan Warfield’s 3-pointer with less than a minute to go cut the Greeneville lead to 13-12 at the end of one.
The Devils found better success in the second period as they built and maintained a lead until Gillespie had a steal, layup and foul shot which he converted to make it 26-19. Grainger hit a 3 late to pull within 26-22 at halftime.
The Devils came out with guns blazing to begin the second half as they built a 13-point lead. The Grizzlies, however, found their touch from behind the arc and narrowed the Greeneville advantage to 39-36 as the game went to the fourth.
Gillespie was virtually unstoppable in the final frame as he scored nine points. Despite that, Grainger trimmed the lead to 51-48 with 4:55 left on two free throws from Brody Grubb and a 3 from Atkins.
Greeneville’s defense took over from that point as the Grizzlies didn’t score again until 13 seconds to go. The Devils hit 12 of 16 free throws in the final 3:52.
Greeneville travels to South Greene on Tuesday.