Third-ranked Greeneville was only up by five points early in the second period against 6th-ranked Grainger Friday night, but then Ja’Kobi Gillespie did what he does best: score points in droves.
Gillespie reeled off 15 points in a row for Greeneville at one point in the second and finished the game with 33 to lead the Greene Devils to a 97-66 win
Greeneville wraps up the regular-season district title at 20-6 overall and 6-0 in the league. Grainger falls to 19-5, 4-2.
Reid Satterfield netted 14 points for Greeneville, while Jayquan Price and Terry Grove each tossed in 11.
Grainger was led by 20 points from Jaxon Williams.
“Grainger did a good job of keeping pressure on us offensively and pushed us in transition,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “They also did a great job of attacking the basket and getting to the foul line.
“We struggled early and our transition defense was poor, but we were able to eventually outscore them tonight. Our defense wasn’t anything special and we can’t be that way from here on out.”
“We know that how you play in February can make a difference but the end of February and into March is different so we have to bring it,” Woolsey said of the quickly approaching end of the regular season. “This game does get us a conference championship so it does get something and that’s how we are going to approach it.”
The Grizzlies kept things tight in the opening eight minutes of play and actually led 18-15 with just over two minutes left.
Price capped the first period with a three-pointer and a layup to switch the lead back to the home team at 22-20.
Satterfield swished a 3 to put the Greene Devils up 29-25. Gillespie then scored the next 15 points for Greeneville.
Grainger righted the ship temporarily with seven points in a row but Ty Williams and Satterfield nailed two shots from downtown and Williams added another two-pointer to put Greeneville up 54-39 at the half. Greeneville amassed 32 points in the second period alone.
Grainger made some adjustments at halftime but the lead was so large they were never in contention to make a comeback.
Grove scored five points in a row and Jackson Tillery added an arc shot as Greeneville stretched its advantage to 66-47.
The Greene Devils led 75-53 headed to the fourth. The two ranked teams swapped baskets in the final frame with the highlight being two consecutive dunks by Gillespie, one off an assist by Satterfield.
The final five points of the game came from the Greeneville bench as Brayden Kennedy hit a triple and JD Woolsey had a two-pointer to produce the 97-66 final tally.
Greeneville will travel to Cocke County on Tuesday.
GIRLS GRAINGER 75 GREENEVILLE 64
Friday’s contest between Grainger and Greeneville pitted two of the best teams in the state in girls’ basketball as the two teams entered the game with a combined 41-9 record.
The game was close in the first half as the two teams swapped the lead 12 times and were tied six times, but the Lady Grizzlies used an 8-0 run to start the fourth period to defeat the Lady Devils.
Sixth-ranked Greeneville slips to 21-6 overall and 5-2 in District 2-3A, while 4th-ranked Grainger moves to 21-4, 5-0.
Lauren Bailey led Greeneville with 20 points but was the only Lady Devil in double figures.
Audrey Stratton paced the Lady Grizzlies with 22 points.
Greeneville trailed in the third period by double digits but climbed back into the game by switching to a press defense, something the Lady Grizzlies have struggled against all season.
Greeneville coach Annette Watts said while the press allowed the Lady Devils to make the score closer, it also expended a great deal of energy.
“We got back into the game with the press, but we have to expend so much energy doing that we run out of steam and it wears on us mentally,” she said. “The things I am most concerned about is we don’t box them out because they crushed us the boards, and then we miss easy shots in the lane. We have to grow up and quit doing that.
“Missing point-blank shots is about focus. I have been in this a long, long time and that’s just focus. Our players have to know that their job is to go in there and put that thing in the basket when they are that close.”
Bailey was unstoppable for the Lady Greene Devils in the first period as she scored all but three points for the home team.
Grainger held the lead late until Bailey and Tambryn Ellenburg got loose for two three-pointers to give Greeneville a 14-13 lead at the end of the opening eight minutes of play.
Grainger was hot to start the second as they outscored Greeneville 6-2 to reclaim the lead. The Lady Grizzlies built a five-point lead, their biggest of the first half, before the Lady Devils responded with eight unanswered points to shoot back in front, highlighted by Lindy Carter’s triple.
The two teams swapped baskets the rest of the second before Greeneville claimed a 33-31 advantage at the half.
In the third, another 3 by Carter gave the Lady Devils a 39-34 lead but Grainger reeled off nine points in a row to grab the lead and led the rest of the way.
The Lady Grizzlies built a 10-point advantage before DeBusk and Anna Shaw cut it in half with a combined five points to make the score 51-46 at the end of three.
Grainger seized control of the contest to begin the fourth as they scored the first eight points of the period.
Later, Shaw got the lead into single digits with two free throws to make it 59-50 but Grainger responded by pushing it back to 65-50.
The Lady Devils weren’t done yet, however, as they got the score to 68-58 on a 3 by DeBusk. Grainger allowed Greeneville to hang around as they missed 14 free throws on the night, including six in the final frame, but the Lady Devils were unable to complete a comeback.
“She played wonderful but to pick up that third foul in that situation, you have to be smarter than that,” Watts said of Bailey. “When she came out, she said ‘I know, I know’ so that third foul limited us with her but hats off to Grainger. They have been there, they have done that and those kids know how to win and learned how to make the plays that it takes to win.”
Greeneville plays at Cocke County on Tuesday.