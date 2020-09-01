The Greeneville Lady Greene Devils defeated Crockett 24-26, 25-22, 16-25, 25-12, 15-5 in volleyball on Monday to improve to 7-2 overall and 3-0 in district play.
Eden Aiken had eight aces and 20 assists for Greeneville.
Takiya Curry put down 12 kills for the Lady Greene Devils, Lauren Bailey had 10, and Chloe Marsh had eight and two aces
Emma Renner made 15 digs, Ansley Inscore had 10, and Jules Aiken had 10 and 23 assists.
Nikkayla Stewart finished with five blocks and two aces.
GOLF North Boys, South Girls Win
The North Greene boys golf team won a four-way match between the county schools on Monday at Twin Creeks.
The Huskies shot a 162 as a team led by Aidan Collier, who took medalist honors with a 35. Ricky Compton shot a 39, Jeshua Crawford 40 and Cayden Foulks 48.
Evan Starnes had a 49 for the Huskies and Carson Whaley shot a 50.
Chuckey-Doak shot a 211 as a team. Tyler Morrison led the way with a 46, Samuel Riddle shot a 53, Jordan Pruitt 56 and Ethan Smith 56. Kyle Malone had a 67 for the Black Knights.
South Greene only had three golfers on Monday and did not qualify for a team score. Daniel Worley led the Rebels with a 46, Dustin Crum had a 55 and Jimmy Roberts a 57.
West Greene’s Tilynn Willett shot a 46.
South Greene shot a 124 to win the girls match. Lindsey Howlett shot a 58 and Rachel Aiken a 66.
West Greene shot a 127. Hannah Collins turned in a 58 and Jessica Ford a 69.
MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER Chuckey-Doak Rolls
Chuckey-Doak defeated Sullivan East 8-0 in its home opener on Monday, improving to 2-0 on the season.
Chuckey-Doak got the scoring going in the 4th minute when Layla Fox stole a ball in the midfield, dribbled past the defense and delivered a quick strike past the keeper into the bottom corner.
In the 8th minute, Fox won another ball in midfield and sent a through ball to Linsey Rojas, who converted the pass with a shot into the back of the net.
The Knights scored two goals just before halftime. In the 27th minute, Abby Hoxie found a loose ball just outside the 18-yard box and blasted a shot past the keeper for the 3-0 lead. The final goal of the half came just 2 minutes later when Rojas stole a pass off the defender and carried the ball to goal and snuck a quick shot past the keeper for a 4-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, the Knights kept up the tempo when Tavyn Southerland found the first of her two goals in the 37th minute. Southerland took a ball from midfield, split defenders and curled a shot past the keeper to push the lead to 5-0. In the 50th minute, Natalia Cedillo crossed the ball across the goal, and Southerland found the pass on the back post and buried it into the goal to make it 6-0.
In the 55th minute, Abby Hoxie won a ball in the midfield and passed a through ball to Emma Hoxie, who slotted a shot into the corner. The final goal of the night came in the 59th minute from Abby Hoxie, who stole a ball in midfield, dribbled past the defenders and blasted a shot past the keeper to make it 8-0.
The Lady Black Knight defense of Kylee Askew, Cora Merrill, Matia Wright, Josalyn Treadway, Isabelle Karriker and Kaigan Liebers allowed just one shot.
Chuckey-Doak travels to Rogersville Middle School at 6 p.m. Tuesday.