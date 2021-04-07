With three errors and three walks, the Greeneville Greene Devils were a tad sloppy on Tuesday.
The Devils, though, still had plenty of offensive punch for a 12-2 District 2-2A win in five innings over the West Greene Buffaloes at Dale Alexander Field.
Greeneville, which improves to 11-3 overall and 4-0 in district play, travels to Dobyns-Bennett on Wednesday. JV plays at 4:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Greeneville’s Avery Collins was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI as the Greene Devils cranked out nine hits.
Colton Richards, who entered the game when third baseman Adrian Bundy left with an injury at the outset of the second inning, was also 2-for-2.
Bundy was hurt trying to tag West Greene’s Aaron Waddell, who was moving from second to third on a wild pitch.
Waddell slid head first into the bag and one of his cleats inadvertently came up and caught Bundy in the face. Bundy – who is error free at third base this season – suffered a small cut under his right eye and swelling, but expects to play at Dobyns-Bennett.
Will Hurley had a hit and three RBI for Greeneville, including a run-scoring single with one out in the bottom of the fifth that gave the Greene Devils the run-rule win.
Ayden Cheney had a hit and three RBI, Nick Iezzi had a hit and an RBI, and Trey Massengill and Preston Justice each had a hit.
Left-hander Walker Townsley (1-1) drew the start for Greeneville and worked the first three innings for the win. He gave up two hits, two runs (one earned), walked three and struck out four.
Lefty Parker Shipley was perfect in the fourth and fifth, striking out four.
Allen Vaughn had a hit and an RBI for West Greene, while Damien Burns had a hit.