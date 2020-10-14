Through the years, Greeneville has had some pretty darn good volleyball teams. But this year, the Lady Devils have put together a season like no other.
Buoyed by a boisterous crowd on their home floor on Tuesday night, the Lady Devils earned their first region championship with a 25-15, 25-21, 25-21 sweep of the Sullivan Central Lady Cougars in the Region 1-2A final.
“The girls just did it,” said Greeneville coach Erin Franklin. “They came out tonight with confidence, they were aggressive and they played loose. They just came out and took care of business.
“This is just a special group. Not only do they have the athletic ability, but they play well together. They play for each other. They’ve got the chemistry. They’re coachable. And they’re competitors. They want to win.”
Greeneville, now 25-5, will host Region 2-2A runner-up Knox Carter in the state sectionals on Thursday.
Carter was swept by Anderson County in the Region 2-2A final on Tuesday.
After needing five sets to dispatch Sullivan South in the region semifinals on Monday, Greeneville took the fight to Sullivan Central from the get-go on Tuesday.
“I don’t think Central was expecting us to win the first set by double digits. That gave us the confidence we needed,” Franklin said. “After we won the first set, the girls were really focused and determined to start off strong in set two because, in the past, we’ve sometimes eased up a little. But they didn’t do that tonight. They set the goal that, ‘We’re going to get set two. We have to work for this. We can’t let up.’”
After the Lady Devils took the second set, Franklin said any thoughts of “Is this really happening?” were quickly followed by “We’re doing this and we’re doing this now. We’re not letting them back in this. The goal at that point was to finish it in three sets and that’s what we did. The girls just really came to play tonight.”
The Lady Devils got Central out of sorts by keeping the ball away from the Lady Cougars’ big hitters in key moments and turning back blasts from those big hitters at other times.
Nikkayla Stewart led Greeneville with five blocks, while Lauren Bailey and Takiya Curry each had three.
“Central had a couple big hitters, but we just blocked and blocked and blocked,” Franklin said. “We shut down their big outside hitter and she just got flustered.
“The other key is we took them out of system meaning we kept them off balance. We served short, served tough. We mixed up our shots and hit the ball to the center. That way they couldn’t run their offense.”
Stewart and Chloe Marsh led Greeneville with 11 kills each, while Curry put down five and Bailey tallied four.
Marsh made 12 digs, Emma Renner had seven, Stewart had five, Jules Aiken had four and Eden Aiken had three.
Jules Aiken had 15 assists, while Eden Aiken had 13. Renner and Stewart each served two aces.
Stewart was named Region 1-2A MVP, while Jules Aiken and Renner were named to the all-region team.