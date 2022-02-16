Greeneville’s Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Lauren Bailey have swept the Twin Lakes Conference (District 2-3A) boys and girls basketball players of the year awards.
Greeneville’s Brad Woolsey has been named the conference’s boys coach of the year.
Joining Gillespie on the boys first-team all-conference team are Reid Satterfield (Greeneville), Emmanuel Atkins (Grainger), Jaxon Williams (Grainger), Ethan Cupp (Claiborne) and Adjatay Dabbs (Greeneville).
Second team all-conference includes Kyler Hayes (Cocke County), Landon Patterson (Grainger), Baylor Baxter (Cocke County), Levi Peoples (Claiborne), Terry Grove (Greeneville) and Colton McClain (Cherokee).
Upcomer of the Year: Ethan Cupp (Claiborne).
Defensive Player of the Year: Ty Overbay (Grainger).
All-conference honorable mention includes Jackson Tillery (Greeneville), Colin Ryan, Connor Mowell (Cherokee), Brazen Stewart, Jordan Woods (Cocke County), Drew Bronson (Grainger) and Tyler Myatt (Claiborne).
Joining Bailey on the girls first-team all-conference team are Alia Maloney (Grainger), Paige Niethammer (Cocke County), Gracie Gregg (Cocke County), Audrey Stratton (Grainger) and Delana DeBusk (Greeneville).
Second team all-conference includes Maddie Hurst (Grainger), Camryn Halcomb (Cocke County), Sydney Hayes (Grainger), Sydney Clevenger (Cocke County), Anna Shaw (Greeneville) and Hannah Fugate (Claiborne).
Upcomer of the Year: Maddie Hurst (Grainger).
Defensive Player of the Year: Audrey Stratton (Grainger).
Coach of the Year: Rusty Bishop (Grainger).
All-conference honorable mention includes Millie Hurst (Grainger), Macy McDavid, Emma Houck, Kailey Gilliam (Cherokee), Allie Jones (Claiborne), Jaylen Cofield (Cocke County), and Chloe Marsh and Grace Hayes (Greeneville).