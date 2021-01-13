Lauren Bailey scored 17 points and Tambryn Ellenburg scored 16 to lead the Greeneville Lady Devils to an 81-24 win at West Greene on Tuesday.
Greeneville's Chloe Marsh scored all nine of her points in the first quarter as the Lady Devils led 27-11 after one period and 42-13 at halftime.
Ellenburg knocked down four 3-pointers. Maddie Morelock hit two 3s and finished with 10 points off the bench.
Christianna Ricker led West Greene with 11 points.
Greeneville, now 8-4 overall and 3-1 in District 2-2A, travels to Cumberland Gap on Saturday. West Greene (0-9, 0-3) travels to Cumberland Gap on Friday and North Greene on Saturday.
BOYS
South Greene 77, Claiborne 45
South Greene placed four players in double figures while running its record to 7-3 overall and 2-2 in District 2-2A.
Aydan Hawk scored a game-high 18 points for the Rebels followed by Luke Myers with 15, Chandler Fillers with 14 and Isaac Hoese with 13.
South Greene led 13-6 after one quarter and 36-20 at halftime. Hawk scored nine points and Myers had eight in the third quarter as the Rebels stretched their lead to 64-38.
Twelve of Hoese's 13 points came on four 3-pointers.
Claiborne (0-5, 0-4) got 16 points from Levi Peoples.
South Greene hosts Lakeway Christian on Thursday and Chuckey-Doak on Friday.
Greeneville 68, West Greene 33
Greeneville ran its record to 11-5 overall and 4-0 in District 2-2A.
The Devils will host Claiborne on Friday and play at Cumberland Gap on Saturday.
West Greene (2-7, 1-4) plays at Cumberland Gap on Friday and at North Greene on Saturday.