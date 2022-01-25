DANDRIDGE — Brad Woolsey realized something upon talking with his coaching staff after halftime – Terry Grove hadn’t scored.
That changed quickly in the third quarter, and Class 3A’s fifth-ranked Greene Devils got back in the win column with a 65-46 triumph at Jefferson County on Monday.
Grove made his way to the basket four times in the third quarter, scoring Greeneville’s first basket of the frame before finishing with 12 points.
“I looked at our coaches when we came out after halftime and I told them, ‘I don’t think Terry has touched the ball on offense,’” Woolsey said. “Usually good things happen when Terry touches it.”
The Greene Devils (15-6) saw their early 20-8 lead shrink to 22-20 in the second quarter.
But after a Jefferson County technical foul, Reid Satterfield revived Greeneville before halftime. His 3-pointer just before the buzzer gave the Devils a 31-20 halftime lead, and a Ja’Kobi Gillespie layup helped the lead reach 36-20 in the third.
Gillespie led Greeneville with 23 points, Satterfield added 14 and Jayquan Price had 12.
“Reid’s 3 at the end of the half was huge momentum wise,” Woolsey said.
Indeed, Greeneville’s lead never dipped below 10 points in the second half. Even then, Greeneville had a response, to the tune of a 13-0 run to build a 63-40 cushion.
Price, who began the game with a 3-pointer, started the run with his second triple. And his steal resulted in Gillespie’s fourth 3-pointer. Jackson Tillery, Grove and Price all hit layups to finish the spurt.
“(Price) is a guy when you go back and watch the film, he’s basically in a defensive stance all the time,” Woolsey said. “That right there just makes a huge difference, having a guy that will do that.”
Conner Haney, whose 3-pointer pulled the Patriots (5-12) within 22-20 led Jefferson County with 15 points. Talan Higgins added 14, scoring three baskets in the third quarter.
G 18 13 13 21 — 65
JC 8 12 11 15 — 46
G (65): Ja’Kobi Gillespie 23, Reid Satterfield 14, Terry Grove 12, Jayquan Price 12, Jackson Tillery 4.
JC (46): Conner Haney 15, Talan Higgins 14, Vontez McCray 9, Kade Parker 3, Jack Vines 3, Cy Mincey 2.
3-pointers: Ja’Kobi Gillespie 4, Jayquan Price 2, Conner Haney, Talan Higgins, Vontez McCray, Reid Satterfield, Jack Vines.
UP NEXT
Greeneville hosts district rival Claiborne on Tuesday, at Hal Henard Gymnasium.