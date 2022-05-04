SEVIERVILLE — After dropping four singles matches, the Greeneville boys tennis team swept doubles competition to repeat as district champions on Tuesday afternoon.
And with Nia Newberry’s thrilling 9-7 win at the No. 5 singles, the Greeneville girls also claimed the District 2-2A championship. Both teams defeated Sevier County in 5-4 thrillers to claim the district crowns at Sevierville City Park.
No. 2 Allie Renner and No. 6 Emma Waddell collected Greeneville’s other two girls singles wins. The two earned GHS another point in the No. 2 doubles, with Zoey Hayes and Newberry taking the No. 3 doubles.
Brayden Kennedy and Jackson Weems won the No. 1 and No. 2 spots for Greeneville’s only boys singles wins.
But Kennedy teamed with Tanner Smith to win the No. 1 doubles, while Weems and Mason Flaglor blanked their opponents at No. 2. Jack Lampe and Noah Helton claimed the No. 3 doubles, thus lifting Greeneville to the district title.
GIRLS
GREENEVILLE 5
SEVIER COUNTY 4
SINGLES — 1. Haleigh Latta (SC) def. Morgan Mysinger 8-3; 2. Allie Renner (GHS) def. Joslin Nave 8-2; 3. Wyrick (SC) def. Palmer Ballard 8-2; 4. Madelyn Hedrick (SC) def. Zoey Hayes 8-2; 5. Nia Newberry (GHS) def. Danielle Guarin 9-7; 6. Emma Waddell (GHS) def. Kaylei Malone 8-3.
DOUBLES — 1. Latta/Wyrick (SC) def. Mysinger/Ballard 8-4; 2. Renner/Waddell (GHS) def. Nave/Hedrick 8-4; 3. Hayes/Newberry (GHS) def. D. Guarian/M. Guarian 8-4.
BOYS
GREENEVILLE 5
SEVIER COUNTY 4
SINGLES — 1. Brayden Kennedy (GHS) def. Brandon Latta 8-1; 2. Jackson Weems (GHS) def. Will Burke 8-2; 3. Noah Crook (SC) def. Tanner Smith 8-5; 4. Braxton Allen (SC) def. Masen Flaglor 8-2; 5. Connor French (SC) def. Noah Helton 8-3; 6. Luke Mintz (SC) def. Hank Hope 8-3.
DOUBLES — 1. Kennedy/Smith (GHS) def. Latta/Burke 8-4; 2. Weems/Flaglor (GHS) def. Crook/Allen 8-0; 3. Helton/Jack Lampe (GHS) def. French/Mintz 8-4.