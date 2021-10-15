The Greeneville Greene Devils scored the most points in a single game in school history en route to an 88-0 win over the Sullivan East Patriots on senior night Friday at Burley Stadium.
But that only begins to tell the story of how dominant the Devils were.
Consider this:
- At one point in the first quarter, Greeneville had a 27-0 lead despite having run just three offensive plays and possessing the football just a minute and six seconds.
- Greeneville led 68-0 at halftime, the second most points ever scored by the Devils in the first half.
- Ten players had a hand in on Greeneville’s 13 touchdowns.
- The Devils scored six rushing TDs, three passing, two on punt returns and two on interception returns.
“Sullivan East kept trying to throw the ball, stopping the clock, and our guys were returning punts and interceptions for scores,” said Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen. “In games like this when you score that many points, it’s because you’re making big plays on defense and special teams.
“We really stress special teams a lot and trying to get turnovers on defense. To win big games down the road, you have to be able to force turnovers. That’s what we got tonight.”
Greeneville also got the Region 1-4A championship outright, improving to 9-0 overall and 5-0 in league play.
“That’s goal No. 1 for us. We want to be outright champs,” Spradlen said. “For a long time, since I got here as an assistant coach in 2007, we were conference champs. The past two years, it was taken away from us. We wanted to get back on top and it has happened because of how hard our kids work.
“These kids show up at practice every day to work hard and get better. We have a great group of seniors. Couldn’t be more excited for them tonight.”
Junior Mason Laws and senior Keelen Lester wound up having the biggest nights.
Laws, a receiver/defensive back, scored on a 41-yard punt return, a 44-yard pass from junior quarterback Brady Quillen, and a 46-yard interception return.
“The last time I scored three different ways was playing backyard football,” Laws said. “This was real fun. It was senior night and our last regular season home game with our seniors. We just came out tonight and do what we do every week.
“On the punt return, I saw it come off his foot and it was short. The defenders weren’t even looking, so I just went ahead and grabbed it and took it to the crib. On the pass, I was one-on-one with the corner and just beat him to the ball and got vertical real quick. And on the interception, I was behind the receiver. The quarterback overthrew him, the ball went right to me and I just took off behind a lead blocker.”
Lester’s night included 107 yards and two TDs on nine carries. His 5-yard TD run with 11 seconds to play in the game gave Greeneville the single-game scoring record.
“I wasn’t aware of the record. I was just trying to get in the end zone, score some more points,” said Lester, who is down the depth chart at running back. “I was kind of gassed, but they kept giving me the ball. I just took the chances I was given.
“I really appreciate the coaches for giving me the opportunity on senior night. I don’t get that a lot, so I really appreciate it.”
Greeneville totaled 394 yards on just 25 plays. The 88 points eclipses the old school record set in 2016 in an 84-0 home win over Sullivan Central.
Senior starting running back Mason Gudger finished with 51 yards and two TDs on just three carries, sophomore backup quarterback Corbin Cannon had 32 yards on two carries, junior Anthony Petersen had an 18-yard TD run, and sophomore Amanuel Dickson had an 8-yard TD run.
Quillen completed five of six passes for 128 yards and two TDs with an interception, while Cannon completed two of three attempts for 50 yards and a TD.
Adjatay Dabbs had a 50-yard TD catch, Jackson Tillery had a 31-yard TD catch, and Jakobi Gillespie returned a punt 53 yards for a TD.
Greeneville’s defense held Sullivan East to 71 yards on 57 plays.
The Devils will close their regular season next week at Morristown East.