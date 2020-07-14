The Greeneville High School baseball team tightened its grip on second place in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League’s eastern division standings with a 14-3 run-rule win over University High at the Elizabethton Twins stadium and a 7-5 win over Dobyns-Bennett at the Johnson City Cardinals stadium on Monday night.
With an 8-2 record, Greeneville – playing as the Demons in the summer league – is a game back of division-leading Abingdon (9-1) and a half game ahead of third-place Science Hill (7-2).
Greeneville will play Science Hill at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Twins stadium in a game that could decide second place and the No. 2 seed in the six-team playoff. Admission is $5.
In the victory over Dobyns-Bennett, Greeneville cranked out 11 hits and right-hander Will Hurley hurled 3 1/3 innings of relief to notch the win.
After Dobyns-Bennett scored a run in the third and three in the fourth to grab a 4-2 lead, Hurley took the mound with two out and a runner on second in the fourth. He got Grimm to ground out to short to end in the inning and held Dobyns-Bennett to just one run over the final three innings as Greeneville rallied.
Greeneville scored three runs with one out in the bottom of the fourth to take a 5-4 lead.
Austin McBurnett singled to right field and Trey Massengill doubled down the line in left to put Demons at second and third.
Ayden Cheney doubled to left to score McBurnett and Massengill to pull Greeneville even 4-4, and Nick Iezzi followed with a double to left that scored Cheney for the 5-4 lead.
In the Greeneville fourth, McBurnett reached on a one-out walk, stole second, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a two-out single to left by Cheney to push the Demons’ lead to 6-4.
Iezzi then one-hopped the wall in left field for a triple that scored Cheney to make it 7-4.
Dobyns-Bennett pulled within 7-5 on a two-out RBI single by Aiden Byington in the seventh and had runners at first and third before Hurley struck out Ethan Lawson looking to end the game.
In Hurley’s 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, a run, walked three and struck out five.
Cheney drew the start and worked 3 2/3 innings. He gave up four hits, four runs, walked six and struck out four.
Iezzi finished 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, a sacrifice fly and three RBI, while Cheney finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI.
McBurnett went 2-for-2 with a walk; Hurley was 2-for-4; Massengill was 1-for-3 with a double and a walk; Hunter Richards was 1-for-4; and Walker Townsley was 1-for-1 with an RBI, a walk and was also hit by a pitch.
In the 14-3 win over University in five innings, Greeneville cranked out 15 hits while Parker Shipley and West Brooks combined for the win on the mound.
Shipley drew the start and pitched three innings. He gave up three hits, two runs (one earned), walked four and struck out six.
Brooks tossed the final two innings. He gave up a hit, a run, walked none and struck out three.
Shipley also went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Preston Justice was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI; Eli House was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI; and Brooks was 2-for-3 with two RBI.
Colton Richards was 2-for-5, Ty Casteel and Massengill each had a hit and an RBI, and Adrian Bundy and McBurnett each had a hit.
ETHSBL STANDINGS
Abingdon 9-1
Greeneville 8-2
Science Hill 7-2
Tennessee 6-3
University (2) 6-3-1
Cherokee 5-4
David Crockett 5-4
John S. Battle 4-4-1
Sullivan East 4-5-1
Sullivan North 4-5
Dobyns-Bennett 4-5
Elizabethton 3-5-1
Volunteer 3-7
Providence 2-7
University (1) 1-7
Hampton 1-9