The Greeneville Greene Devils defeated Bradley Central 5-2 on Saturday afternoon at Jefferson County High School.
On Saturday morning, the Greene Devils lost 10-7 to Gibbs at Sevier County High School.
Greeneville, now 9-3 overall and 2-0 in District 2-2A, will play district games at West Greene on Monday and at home against West Greene on Tuesday.
Greeneville 5 Bradley Central 2
DANDRIDGE — Avery Collins had an RBI double, Will Hurley had an RBI single and Preston Justice had a two-run single in a five-run first inning for Greeneville.
The Greene Devils plated their other run in the first when Hunter Richards lifted a fly ball to center that was misplayed with the bases loaded.
Trey Massengill, Nick Iezzi and Ayden Cheney each added a hit for Greeneville.
Hurley (4-0) drew the start on the mound for Greeneville and pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. He gave up three hits, walked three and struck out five.
Collins held Bradley scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings for the save. He gave up a hit, walked one and struck out two.
Gibbs 10 Greeneville 7
SEVIERVILLE — Greeneville outhit Gibbs 12-7, but Greene Devil pitchers walked 10 while the defense committed five errors.
Greeneville grabbed a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Iezzi had an RBI single, Walker Townsley had a two-run single and Corbin Cannon had an RBI double in the frame.
The Greene Devils made it 6-0 in the second when Massengill led off with a single to left, took third on a double to right by Iezzi and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Cheney.
Gibbs scored twice in the bottom of the second and seven times in the third to take a 9-6 lead. A two-run double from Brady Strange and an RBI double from Brayden Taylor were the big blows in the seven-run third.
Adrian Bundy had two hits and drove in his team-leading 11th RBI for Greeneville. Massengill, Iezzi and Hunter Richards also finished with two hits, while Justice had a double and Cheney had a hit.