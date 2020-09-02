The Greeneville Lady Greene Devils volleyball team defeated defending District 2-2A champion Seymour 25-22, 25-23, 24-26, 25-14 on Tuesday to improve to 8-2 overall and 4-0 in district play.
Nikkayla Stewart put down 13 kills, made 10 blocks, had five digs and served four aces for Greeneville.
Takiya Curry added seven kills, Lauren Bailey had five, Chloe Marsh had four, Jocelyn Gillespie had four and Ansley Inscore had three.
Bailey also had five blocks, while Curry had three.
Emma Renner made 12 digs, Marsh had 11, Inscore had nine, Jukes Aiken had eight and Eden Aiken had four.
Jules Aiken finished with 20 assists, while Eden Aiken had 16.
Jules Aiken also served three aces with Inscore serving two.
GOLF Hampton Sweeps
Hampton’s boys and girls swept golf matches at Twin Creek.
Hampton’s boys turned in a team score of 196 to top Chuckey-Doak (209) and Providence (218).
Chuckey-Doak’s Jordan Pruitt carded a 43, Tyler Morrison shot 48, Samuel Riddle shot 58, Ethan Smith shot 60 and Kyle Malone shot 63.
West Greene’s Tilynn Willett played as an individual and carded a 50.
Providence’s Bo Luff was medalist with a 42, while RJ Jolley led Hampton with a 44.
In girls, Hampton defeated West Greene 123-134.
Hampton’s Macy Henry was medalist with a 59, while Hannah Collins and Jessica Ford each shot 67 for West Greene.
MIDDLE SCHOOL SOCCER Chuckey-Doak 7, Rogersville 0
Chuckey-Doak kicked off the scoring in the 10th minute when Layla Fox won a ball in the midfield area and sent a through ball to Lindsey Rojas, who sent the ball past the keeper.
The second goal of the night came in the 16th minute from Abby Hoxie, who won the ball off a goal kick, dribbled past the defense and smashed the ball into the back of the net.
The third goal of the first half came in the 21st minute when Tavyn Southerland received a through ball from Fox and buried the first of her two goals on the night into the bottom corner.
The final goal of the first half came when Josalyn Treadway played a give and go with Rojas, and Rojas blasted a shot past the keeper for her second goal of the night and a 4-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, the Knights found their groove passing the ball around the field and scored three quick goals in the span of six minutes.
In the 32nd minute, Southerland took the ball out wide and whipped in a cross to the back post where Rojas tapped in her third goal of the night for a 5-0 lead.
Three minutes later, Emma Hoxie found a cross from Fox and buried it into the back of the net to make it 6-0.
The final goal of the night came when Southerland took a through ball from Alyssa Gaby, dribbled past a defender and blasted a shot past the keeper to make it 7-0.
The Lady Black Knights defense allowed just three shots.
Chuckey-Doak, now 3-0, will host Church Hill at 5 p.m. Sept. 10.