Quarterback Carson Quillen rushed for 274 yards and five touchdowns on 27 carries to lead Greeneville Middle School to a 42-40 win over T.A. Dugger out of Elizabethton in the Battle of the Best Bowl.
A 6-yard TD run and conversion run by Quillen in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference.
Greeneville finishes its season 10-0. It’s the first time the Greene Devils have won 10 games in a season.
Greeneville ran for 378 yards as a team. Maddox Bishop added 47 yards on five carries, Joniel Del Valle had 31 yards on three carries and Noah Murry had 28 yards and a TD on five carries.
Quillen also completed two of three passes for 20 yards. Both completions were caught by Drew Armbrister.
Quillen led Greeneville’s defense with four tackles. Armbrister and John Ridinger each had three.