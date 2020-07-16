ELIZABETHTON – The Greeneville High School baseball team continued to turn heads in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League on Wednesday night, defeating Class 3A power Science Hill 7-2 in six innings due to time limit.
Greeneville, a 2A program, finishes the regular season in second place in the 16-team eastern division standings at 9-2. The Demons will be the No. 2 seed and will have a bye in the first round of the six-team playoff that starts on Tuesday.
Science Hill, which played in the 3A state tournament in 2019 and 2018, falls to 7-4.
“I think the league has been a chance to see what you have, both the good things and things you have to improve on,” said Greeneville coach Andy Collins. “It’s a chance to motivate yourself. With success comes motivation to get better.
“For our guys, I think the sky is the limit and it’s up to them. When they get a little taste of success against a good team then I think that’s a motivating factor.”
Greeneville touched hard-throwing Science Hill left-hander Gavin Briggs for nine hits and six runs before Briggs exited without getting an out in the fifth inning.
In five innings in the summer league prior to Wednesday, Briggs had given up just one hit and had struck out 13.
“Science Hill has always been a good team and we always like playing them even though they’re not in the same (classification) as us,” said Greeneville’s Avery Collins, who was 3-for-4 with an RBI and pitched three shutout innings of relief to earn the save. “It’s good to play some higher competition because we like to compete with that.”
Greeneville took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Trey Massengill led off with a single, hustled all the way to third on a wild pitch and scored on a two-out single back up the middle by Collins.
Greeneville pushed across three runs in the second for a 4-0 lead.
The Demons loaded the bases when Will Hurley and Walker Townsley reached on back-to-back walks and Preston Justice reached on an error.
Austin McBurnett followed with a single to center that scored Hurley to make it 2-0. An out later, Ayden Cheney singled to center, scoring Townsley and Justice to make it 4-0.
Greeneville starter Hunter Richards held Science Hill hitless through two innings, striking out four, before allowing two runs in the third.
After Richards hit Jake Bedard with a pitch to open the frame, Conner Hyatt ripped a triple to the gap in right to pull Science Hill within 4-1.
Cole Torbett followed with a single to center that scored Hyatt to make it 4-2.
After Jack Torbett walked to put runners at first and second, Collins – who started behind the plate – gunned down Cole Torbett trying to steal third.
Jack Torbett, who took second on Cole Torbett’s steal attempt, moved to third on a wild pitch before Jaxon Diamond walked to put runners at first and third.
Richards then uncorked another wild pitch the squirted away from Collins to his right. After hesitating at third, Jack Torbett broke for home before Collins retrieved the ball, hustled back to the plate and tagged Torbett for the second out of the inning.
Richards got the final out of the frame when Nathan Conner grounded out to Townsley at first.
“It’s always good to come out here and play a good game of baseball,” said Richards, who gave up two hits, two runs, walked three and struck out four in three innings. “It’s good experience against a good team that will prepare us for what will come later down the road.
“… I was pretty good through the first two innings. The third got into my head a little bit, but I was able to battle and get out of it.”
Collins took over on the mound at the outset of the fourth and set the tone for his three scoreless frames by striking out the first two batters he faced, the first swinging, the second looking.
Collins finished with four strikeouts while giving up two hits and walking two.
It was an early appearance for Collins, who has primarily been used as a one- or two-inning closer in the past.
“I did want to get him throwing instead of coming in on the back end of something,” Andy Collins said. “The plan was for Hunter to go three, Avery to go three and then have Colton (Richards) to come in and close, but we didn’t make it to the seventh.”
Said Avery Collins, “I’m always ready. When he said I was going in, I was just ready to go. I haven’t pitched much at all (in the summer league), so I think he was looking to get me some innings.”
Greeneville made it 6-2 with two runs in the fifth.
Avery Collins, Adrian Bundy and Will Hurley had three straight singles to open the inning and chase Briggs.
Diamond took the mound for Science Hill and hit Townsley, which plated Eli House running for Avery Collins.
An out later, McBurnett worked a walk that forced in Colton Richards running for Bundy to make it 6-2.
Cheney led off the Greeneville sixth with a triple to left and scored on a groundout by Nick Iezzi to make it 7-2.
Cheney finished 2-for-4 with two RBI, while Massengill finished 2-for-4.
Greeneville also got solid defense from Bundy at second base and behind the plate, and Massengill at short.
The two turned an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play in the second inning. After Bundy went behind the plate when Avery Collins took the mound in the third, he blocked a couple pitches in the dirt to keep runners from advancing. And Massengill picked a throw in the dirt and tagged out a runner at second on a 1-3-6 pickoff in the fifth inning.