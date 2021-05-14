The Greeneville Lady Devils powered their way past the South Greene Lady Rebels with four home runs in a 12-6 win in the District 2-2A softball tournament at Hardin Park on Thursday.
Kaley Bradley, Ansley Collins, Laicy Darnell and Lauren Million all homered for Greeneville, which advances to Friday's losers bracket final at Grainger.
Greeneville grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Ashlyn Rachon worked a one-out walk and Darnell followed with a home run to left.
The Lady Devils then loaded the bases on a walk by Million and singles my Leah Phillips and Madison Carpenter before Bradley belted a grand slam to center field from the lead-off spot.
It is the first high school home run for Bradley.
Greeneville, which never trailed, cranked out 17 hits. Lydia Darnell had three hits and an RBI; Million had three hits and an RBI; Rachon had two hits and an RBI; Bradley had two hits and four RBI; Collins had two hits and an RBI; Phillips had two hits; Ella Moore had a hit and two RBI; Laicy Darnell had a hit and two RBI; and Carpenter had a hit.
Bradley drew the start in the circle and pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win. She gave up eight hits, five runs, walked four and struck out four.
Phillips tossed the final 1 2/3 innings. She gave up a hit, an unearned run, walked two and struck out one.
Whitney Casteel had two hits and three RBI for South Greene, which ends its season. Sydney Gentry had two hits; Hannah Penley had two hits; Eva Rader had a hit and an RBI; Katie Willett had a double and an RBI; and Lexi Miller had a hit.