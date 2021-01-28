The Greeneville Middle School girls basketball team defeated Vance 26-20 in a consolation game of the area tournament on Wednesday.
Abby Adkins led Greeneville with 11 points followed by Emma Shelton with eight and Matea Gray with four.
Greeneville will play at John Sevier in the first round of the sectional tournament at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Liberty Bell 46, Greeneville 24
Greeneville got six points from Adkins, five from Maria Lyde and four from Gray in a second-round loss in the area tournament on Tuesday.