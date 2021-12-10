AFTON — Greeneville and West Greene each won two dual matches Thursday night at Chuckey-Doak High School.
West Greene took down the host Black Knights 54-11 before a 48-30 triumph over Claiborne. Greeneville, which began the evening with a 69-6 win over Claiborne, defeated West Greene 66-12 in the nightcap.
The Lady Devils also won three of their four matches against Claiborne’s girls.
Five Greene Devils pinned both of their opponents on the night — Josue Castillo (120), Cooper Johnson (126), Paul Anderson (160), Morgan Lowery (182) and Zac Chrisman (220).
Josh Jennings also went 2-0 in the 145-pound division, starting his night with a sudden-death overtime, 8-6, win over Claiborne’s Cole Jones. He scored the fall against West Greene’s Sean Neff in 2:53.
Ronan Johnson (106), Malik Harris (132) and Noah Murray (152) both went 2-0 with one pin and one forfeit win.
Two wrestlers went 3-0 on the mat for West Greene.
Hunter Gregg, wrestling at 182, scored a fall against all three of his opponents. Roger Marshall (195) took a forfeit win in his first match but pinned his final two opponents. Wyatt Moody pinned his first two opponents, one in the 160-pound division and the other 170, before coming up short to Greeneville’s Paul Anderson.
For Chuckey-Doak, Jayce Hall (106) needed 2:28 to score a tech fall against West Greene’s Drew Pursley, winning 24-9. Chase Morgan (160), celebrating his senior night, got the Black Knights’ other win by fall against Alex Johnson.
Allie Shelton and Chloe Greenwell both won by fall, helping the Greeneville girls win their match 18-6.
UP NEXT
Chuckey-Doak travels to Claiborne on Friday.
Some Greeneville wrestlers take part in the Walsh-Jesuit Ironman tournament in Ohio, while others travel to Crossville for the Stone Memorial Duals on Saturday. West Greene will participate in Dobyns-Bennett’s Indian Classic on Friday and Saturday.
RESULTS Greeneville 69, Claiborne 6
220 — Zac Chrisman (GHS) def. Justin Robinson by fall, 1:38
285 — Dalton Long (Claiborne) def. John Chapman by fall, 1:42
106 — Ronan Johnson (GHS) win by forfeit
113 — double forfeit
120 — Josue Castillo (GHS) def. Larry Johnson by fall, 0:30
126 — Cooper Johnson (GHS) def. Caleb Pry by fall, 1:30
132 — Malik Harris (GHS) win by forfeit
138 — Elijah Dabney (GHS) win by forfeit
145 — Josh Jennings (GHS) def. Cole Jones by decision, 8-6 (OT)
152 — Noah Murray (GHS) def. Gavin Shelbourne by fall, 1:07
160 — Paul Anderson (GHS) def. Austin Merrill by fall, 3:28
170 — Angus Herrell (GHS) win by forfeit
182 — Morgan Lowery (GHS) def. Landon Poore by fall, 0:44
195 — Ross Cornelius (GHS) def. Trace Davis by fall, 0:25
West Greene 54, Chuckey-Doak 11
106 — Jayce Hall (C-D) def. Drew Pursley by tech fall, 24-9 (2:28)
113 & 120 — double forfeits
126 — Joseph Bradley (WG) win by forfeit
132 — Jeffery Hawk (WG) win by forfeit
138 — Asheton Shelton (WG) win by forfeit
145 — Sean Neff (WG) win by forfeit
152 — double forfeit
160 — Chase Morgan (C-D) def. Alex Johnson by fall, 0:52
170 — Wyatt Moody (WG) def. Jacob Ferguson by fall, 0:57
182 — Hunter Gregg (WG) def. Levi Wirt by fall, 0:30
195 — Roger Marshall (WG) win by forfeit
220 — Anthony Madison (WG) win by forfeit
285 — Zach Carroll (WG) win by forfeit
Girls Greeneville 18, Claiborne 6
114 — Allie Shelton (GHS) def. Emma Hoskins by fall, 1:28
120 — Megan Yeary (Claiborne) def. Kaylei Malone by fall, 0:14
126 — Chloe Greenwell (GHS) def. Riley Kieffer by fall, 0:28
154 — Morgan Cornelius (GHS) win by forfeit
West Greene 48, Claiborne 30
113 — double forfeit
120 — Larry Johnson (Claiborne) win by forfeit
126 — Joseph Bradley (WG) def. Caleb Pry by fall, 1:14
132 — Jeffery Hawk (WG) win by forfeit
138 — Asheton Shelton (WG) win by forfeit
145 — Cole Jones (Claiborne) def. Sean Neff by fall, 1:32
152 — Gavin Shelbourne (Claiborne) win by forfeit
160 — Wyatt Moody (WG) def. Austin Merrill by fall, 1:06
170 — Alex Johnson (WG) win by forfeit
182 — Hunter Gregg (WG) def. Landon Poore by fall, 1:23
195 — Roger Marshall (WG) def. Trace Davis by fall, 0:41
220 — Justin Robinson (Claiborne) def. Anthony Madison by fall, 0:33
285 — Dalton Long (Claiborne) def. Zach Carroll by fall, 0:34
106 — Drew Pursley (WG) win by forfeit
Greeneville 66, West Greene 12
113 — double forfeit
120 — Josue Castillo (GHS) def. Jeffery Hawk by fall, 0:34
126 — Cooper Johnson (GHS) Joseph Bradley by fall, 0:25
132 — Malik Harris (GHS) def. Asheton Shelton by fall, 0:48
138 — Elijah Dabney (GHS) win by forfeit
145 — Josh Jennings (GHS) def. Sean Neff, 2:53
152 — Noah Murray (GHS) win by forfeit
160 — Paul Anderson (GHS) def. Wyatt Moody by fall, 1:57
170 — Hunter Gregg (WG) def. Angus Herrell by fall, 0:41
182 — Morgan Lowery (GHS) def. Tyler Melton by fall, 1:17
195 — Roger Marshall (WG) def. Ross Cornelius by fall, 2:50
220 — Zac Chrisman (GHS) def. Anthony Madison by fall, 0:27
285 — John Chapman (GHS) def. Zach Carroll by fall, 0:52
106 — Ronan Johnson (GHS) def. Drew Pursley by fall, 0:10