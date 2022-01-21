greene devil logo

With a win over David Crockett Thursday night, Greeneville won the District 2 duals championship.

The Greene Devils advance to the Region 1 duals to be held at Greeneville on Tuesday starting at 6:30 p.m. Greeneville will be wrestling for its 10th straight regional duals title.

In the process, Greeneville senior Kodiak Cannedy earned his 100th career pin.

GREENEVILLE 49
DAVID CROCKETT 27

132: Cooper Johnson (GHS) over Derek Onks (Fall 5:11)

138: Malik Harris (GHS) over Dezsel Rambaud (Fall 0:38)

145: Noah Murray (GHS) over Gabe Clark (MD 9-1)

152: Colin Dupill (GHS) over Ethan Hylton (Dec 14-9)

160: Rance Horton (DC) over Angus Herrell (Fall 1:54)

170: Colton Ferrell (DC) over Paul Anderson (Fall 3:02)

182: Kodiak Cannedy (GHS) over Alex Ingle (Fall 3:17)

195: Gabe Ferrell (DC) over Ross Cornelius (Fall 1:07)

220: Zac Chrisman (GHS) over Kayden Seager (Fall 1:31)

285: Brayden Vance (DC) over John Chapman (Fall 1:43)

106: Ronan Johnson (GHS) (For.)

113: Carson Dupill (GHS) (For.)

120: LeAndre Dabney Jr. (GHS) over Graham Carriger (Fall 0:59)

126: Jake Ferrell (DACR) over Josue Castillo (Dec 6-2)

Exhibition

132:  Extra: Anthony Lastra (DC) over Josh Jennings (Fall)

138:  Extra: Nic Spurlock (DC) over Elijah Dabney (Fall)

GREENEVILLE 72
SULLIVAN EAST 12

138: Malik Harris (GHS) (For.)

145: Noah Murray (GHS) over AJ Torbett (Fall 3:45)

152: Colin Dupill (GHS) over Nolan Lunsford (Fall 1:39)

160: Dominic Cross (SE) over Angus Herrell (Fall 1:02)

170: Dawson Jones (SE) over Paul Anderson (Fall 2:30)

182: Kodiak Cannedy (GHS) over James Roberts (Fall 1:51)

195: Ross Cornelius (GHS) (For.)

220: Zac Chrisman (GHS) (For.)

285: John Chapman (GHS) (For.)

106: Ronan Johnson (GHS) (For.)

113: Carson Dupill (GHS) over Jake Turpin (Fall 1:05)

120: LeAndre Dabney Jr (GHS) over Owen Griffith (Fall 1:24)

126: Josue Castillo (GHS) (For.)

132: Cooper Johnson (GHS) (For.)

GIRLS 

GREENEVILLE 36
DAVID CROCKETT 0

107: Jenna Baines (GHS) (For.)

114: Allie Shelton (GHS) (For.)

120: Chloe Greenwell (GHS) over Abigail Decker (Fall 1:20)

126: Breanna Matthews (GHS) (For.)

138: Morgan Cornelius (GHS) (For.)

165: Gabbie Hall (GHS) (For.)

GREENEVILLE 24
SULLIVAN EAST 12

107: Jenna Baines (GHS) (For.)

114: Allie Shelton (GHS) (For.)

120: Wachipi Hamelryck (SE) over Breanna Matthews (Fall 1:00)

126: Chloe Greenwell (GHS) (For.)

138: Hailey Robinson (SE) over Morgan Cornelius (Fall 3:00)

165: Gabbie Hall (GHS) (For.)

Exhibition           

120:  Extra: Wachipi Hamelryck (SE) over Allie Shelton (Fall 1:30)

165:  Extra: Amelia Malcolm (SE) over Gabbie Hall (Fall 5:29)

