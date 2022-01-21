With a win over David Crockett Thursday night, Greeneville won the District 2 duals championship.
The Greene Devils advance to the Region 1 duals to be held at Greeneville on Tuesday starting at 6:30 p.m. Greeneville will be wrestling for its 10th straight regional duals title.
In the process, Greeneville senior Kodiak Cannedy earned his 100th career pin.
GREENEVILLE 49
DAVID CROCKETT 27
132: Cooper Johnson (GHS) over Derek Onks (Fall 5:11)
138: Malik Harris (GHS) over Dezsel Rambaud (Fall 0:38)
145: Noah Murray (GHS) over Gabe Clark (MD 9-1)
152: Colin Dupill (GHS) over Ethan Hylton (Dec 14-9)
160: Rance Horton (DC) over Angus Herrell (Fall 1:54)
170: Colton Ferrell (DC) over Paul Anderson (Fall 3:02)
182: Kodiak Cannedy (GHS) over Alex Ingle (Fall 3:17)
195: Gabe Ferrell (DC) over Ross Cornelius (Fall 1:07)
220: Zac Chrisman (GHS) over Kayden Seager (Fall 1:31)
285: Brayden Vance (DC) over John Chapman (Fall 1:43)
106: Ronan Johnson (GHS) (For.)
113: Carson Dupill (GHS) (For.)
120: LeAndre Dabney Jr. (GHS) over Graham Carriger (Fall 0:59)
126: Jake Ferrell (DACR) over Josue Castillo (Dec 6-2)
Exhibition
132: Extra: Anthony Lastra (DC) over Josh Jennings (Fall)
138: Extra: Nic Spurlock (DC) over Elijah Dabney (Fall)
GREENEVILLE 72
SULLIVAN EAST 12
138: Malik Harris (GHS) (For.)
145: Noah Murray (GHS) over AJ Torbett (Fall 3:45)
152: Colin Dupill (GHS) over Nolan Lunsford (Fall 1:39)
160: Dominic Cross (SE) over Angus Herrell (Fall 1:02)
170: Dawson Jones (SE) over Paul Anderson (Fall 2:30)
182: Kodiak Cannedy (GHS) over James Roberts (Fall 1:51)
195: Ross Cornelius (GHS) (For.)
220: Zac Chrisman (GHS) (For.)
285: John Chapman (GHS) (For.)
106: Ronan Johnson (GHS) (For.)
113: Carson Dupill (GHS) over Jake Turpin (Fall 1:05)
120: LeAndre Dabney Jr (GHS) over Owen Griffith (Fall 1:24)
126: Josue Castillo (GHS) (For.)
132: Cooper Johnson (GHS) (For.)
GIRLS
GREENEVILLE 36
DAVID CROCKETT 0
107: Jenna Baines (GHS) (For.)
114: Allie Shelton (GHS) (For.)
120: Chloe Greenwell (GHS) over Abigail Decker (Fall 1:20)
126: Breanna Matthews (GHS) (For.)
138: Morgan Cornelius (GHS) (For.)
165: Gabbie Hall (GHS) (For.)
GREENEVILLE 24
SULLIVAN EAST 12
107: Jenna Baines (GHS) (For.)
114: Allie Shelton (GHS) (For.)
120: Wachipi Hamelryck (SE) over Breanna Matthews (Fall 1:00)
126: Chloe Greenwell (GHS) (For.)
138: Hailey Robinson (SE) over Morgan Cornelius (Fall 3:00)
165: Gabbie Hall (GHS) (For.)
Exhibition
120: Extra: Wachipi Hamelryck (SE) over Allie Shelton (Fall 1:30)
165: Extra: Amelia Malcolm (SE) over Gabbie Hall (Fall 5:29)