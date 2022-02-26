FRANKLIN — Kodiak Cannedy finally cracked a smile.
His Greeneville wrestling career, and his personal goals, are now complete. And the Greene Devils made some program history in the process.
Having already clinched it Friday night, Greeneville further solidified the TSSAA Class A state wrestling championship on Saturday. With 166 points, the Greene Devils easily bested Signal Mountain’s runner-up score of 110. Greeneville’s first traditional wrestling state championship in school history came at the expense of the school which defeated GHS for the dual wrestling crown.
“I’m proud of the hard work these kids have put in; we came together as a team at the exact right moment,” Greeneville coach Randy Shelton said. “I’m blessed with a great coaching staff with Atlas Fagundes and Sid Mason, blessed with an outstanding middle school coaching staff with Jason Shelton, Hugo Sanchez and Josh Wallin. They just keep feeding us really good kids, and that makes it easy for us to come in here and turn them into champions.”
Cannedy’s pin was simply the icing on the cake. Named the Class A state tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler, Cannedy (32-2) became the 18th wrestler in TSSAA history to win four career state championships. He needed just 54 seconds to pin Kyle Watts (21-4) of White House Heritage.
“My goal was to pin all four years through state tournament, and that’s what I did,” Cannedy said. “I’m going to miss these guys a lot, but now it’s on to the next thing … honestly I’m ready for these next guys to step up and be the next four-timers. We’ve got some coming that way.”
Hunter Mason (25-1) will have that opportunity next year, winning the 145-pound state championship by tech fall, 19-4, over Sycamore’s Luke London (54-6).
After scoring two takedowns in the first period, Mason got two more along with a reversal and two near falls in the second frame to build a 15-3 lead. Two takedowns and 24 seconds into the third period, Mason had scored the tech fall to win his third state title.
“I just wanted to wrestle my game and didn’t want to let him get his offense going, just wanted to control the match and make it my pace,” Mason said. ”(The team championship) feels really good, especially against Signal Mountain. Feels good to get that little revenge back and get our flow going again. We’re going to have a solid team next year, so hopefully we’ll get both next year.”
DIFFERENT STATE, SAME RESULTS
Colin Dupill (40-5) might be new to the TSSAA state tournament, but he proved he’s not new to winning state titles.
A two-time Virginia state champion, Dupill likewise collected his third championship Saturday at 152 pounds. And he’d grown familiar with the opponent standing in his way.
David Crockett’s Ethan Hylton (35-6), a district rival of Greeneville, got an early takedown. But the rest of his 12 points came on escapes. Dupill, meanwhile, recorded four takedowns in both the second and third periods to win by major decision, 26-12.
“He’s pretty strong and he can keep pretty good position, which makes me have to work to get the takedowns. For me, I’ve got to keep my pace up and tire him out,” Dupill said. “I’m looking for bigger, trying to climb the national rankings and keep on working.”
Not to mention, Dupill got an early emotional boost from watching his younger brother, freshman Carson Dupill, win the 106-pound state championship.
“I started tearing up when I saw him,” Colin said. “When he hugged me, I couldn’t hold it in anymore. I was so excited for him.”
Patience paid off for Carson Dupill (46-8), in a title bout selected as the Class A state tournament’s Best Match. The freshman waited three weeks for a shot at redemption against previously undefeated Jojo Uhorchuk (43-1), who won 4-2 over Carson in the state duals.
His second-period near fall turned out to be the difference, as Carson took a 2-0 lead before winning the 106-pound title by decision, 3-1.
“Mostly I just had to stay patient and stay in good position,” Carson Dupill said. “At practice from state duals to now, that’s what I’ve been working on. I knew I had to be a little tougher on top (to score), and it paid off … Good kid, good competition.”
NEVER BACK DOWN
Defending state champion Jenna Baines (28-2) had the opportunity to wrestle up or down a weight class to dodge another defending champion who’d pinned all her opponents this season.
But Baines chose otherwise, taking on Clarksville’s Ella‘lina Gonzalez (38-0) for the Girls 107 state championship. The nationally ranked Gonzalez took a 2-0 lead with a first-period takedown before holding off Baines for a 3-1 win, the first time all season Gonzalez hadn’t pinned her opponent.
“Jenna said those are the kind of girls she’s going to have to beat to be a college wrestler,” Shelton said. “Jenna gave her everything she wanted. Proud of the courage to go toe-to-toe with another state champion.”
CONSOLATION
Zac Chrisman (23-2) earned his second All-State finish by placing third in the 220-pound division. He scored an early takedown and a third-period reversal to win a 4-1 decision over Pigeon Forge’s Caleb Wolfe (34-5).
Morgan Cornelius (24-9) took home her second state medal, avenging her quarterfinal loss to place fifth at 138 pounds. Clarksville’s Alexia Escobedo (22-10), who had previous pinned Cornelius, found herself on the other end Saturday morning. Cornelius scored two reversals and a near fall, and finally the pin 25 seconds into the third period.
Allie Shelton (32-9) received a forfeit win over White House Heritage’s Abigail Page (11-4) to place fifth in the 114-pound division.
In the 120-pound bracket, Soddy-Daisy’s Drew Lewis (34-10) avenged his 7-2 quarterfinal loss to Cooper Johnson (22-9), taking a 3-1 decision in the third-place match. Johnson tied it with an escape, before Lewis broke the 1-1 tie with a near fall in the second overtime.
LeAndre Dabney (16-6) had to forfeit his Saturday match to Gibbs’ Porter Finstad (39-4) but still took home his third medal from the TSSAA state tournament, placing sixth at 113 pounds.
All 12 GHS wrestlers, including Malik Harris (120) and Charles Dabney (138) contributed to Greeneville’s point total.