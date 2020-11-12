Greeneville’s Jules Aiken is a pretty darn good volleyball player, but there is more to her than bumps, digs and aces.
So when Aiken signed to play at Tusculum University on Wednesday, she did so in hopes of making an impact for the Pioneers on the court and a difference off the court.
“I’m planning on majoring in psychology and going on to be a child psychologist,” Aiken said. “I’ve had a great home life, but I know some kids aren’t as fortunate. They have issues with depression and anxiety. I think that’s an area where I can help better our community.”
Aiken comes from a long line of Greeneville High athletes. Her dad, Todd, played basketball and football, and her mom, Sara, played volleyball and is now an assistant volleyball coach for the Greene Devils. Her dad’s parents played sports at Greeneville. Her sister, Eden, played volleyball with her this season, and another sister, Trudi, was on the Greeneville Middle School volleyball team.
“To be able to play at the high school where both of my parents played and my dad’s parents played has been super surreal,” Aiken said. “It’s awesome to have been able to carry on that legacy. And there’s nothing better than to be able to play with your sister. We win together, we lose together and we critique each other. I wouldn’t have been the player I am had she not been telling me this or that.”
Aiken and the Lady Greene Devils put together the best season in program history this fall. They won their first region championship and reached the state tournament for just the third time, finishing fourth.
It was Greeneville’s first state tournament appearance since 1991 when Sara was a freshman on the team.
“We all made the goal at the beginning of the season that, ‘We’re going to make it to state this year. This is our year,’” Aiken said. “We worked really hard for that. We had the most grueling practices we’ve ever had. We pushed ourselves and held ourselves accountable, and I think that really translated onto the court.
“More than that, though, we just developed this close bond. We started trusting each other more than ever. I think that’s why we were able to go as far as we did.”
Aiken is the fifth Greeneville player in five years to sign to play in college.
“It’s such a special time for a special family,” said Greeneville coach Erin Franklin. “I’m just so happy for them, and I’m so proud of Jules. She’s such a hard worker, such a great kid. She’s a role model on and off the court. There’s no one more deserving.”
At Tusculum, Aiken will play for coach Danielle Marante and assistant coach Jason Morris, who has also coached Aiken in club ball.
“(Morris) pushed me to be the best player I am today. I credit a lot of my success this year to how he developed me,” Aiken said. “(Marante and Morris) have developed a great culture at Tusculum. I went to a camp there and they all love playing, love being competitive. It’s a super hard-working group. That culture is something I want to be part of. I’m excited about that.”
Aiken will likely be a defensive specialist for the Pioneers, a position she played for Morris at the club level.
“I really enjoy that,” she said. “I love having that relentless pursuit of the ball, not letting the ball die. There’s nothing better than digging up a big hit and keeping the play alive.”
The Pioneers have also penciled Aiken in for their beach volleyball team.
“Coach Morris said he would like me to play beach volleyball,” the 5-foot-4 Aiken said with a smile. “I said, ‘I don’t have the stature for beach volleyball. I’ve never played before. I really don’t know what I’m doing.’
“He was like, ‘You’re going to do fine.’ He told me beach volleyball is all about grit, a lot of hard work and never giving up on the ball. I like to think I play like that, and I think I would enjoy that type of play.”