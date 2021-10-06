SEVIERVILLE — Alex Broyles has now set a high goal to reach, or surpass, for his senior year.
The Greeneville High School junior improved by a stroke on Day 2 of the TSSAA Class 2A state tournament at Sevierville Golf Club. After shooting 3-over-par 75 on Monday, Broyles shot 2-over 74 Tuesday to finish the tournament at 149.
Broyles’ score tied him with four other golfers for 26th place in the state, including region rival Caleb Tipton from Elizabethton.
Starting on Hole 11, Broyles had shot 2-over par through his first eight holes, aided by a birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
But things changed after he made the turn. Holes 1 and 5, which Broyles had double bogeyed on Day 1, didn’t give him as much trouble this time. After a par on the first hole, Broyles offset a bogey on Hole 3 with a birdie on Hole 5, sinking a 10-foot putt after reaching the green in two shots
He then birdied No. 6 as well, also a par-4, finishing with a short putt after a solid approach shot. Even after the rain began, Broyles finished by making par on three of his last four holes.
Macon County freshman Maddox Crowder and Knoxville West senior Carson Kammann both shot 3-under on Day 2. But Crowder’s 6-under-par 66 score on the tournament’s first proved just enough as he won the Class 2A individual state title with a 9-under-par 135. Kammann finished runner-up at 136.
Brentwood won the team championship with a two-day score of 591 — 15 strokes above par — while Knoxville Halls placed second at 593. Region 1-2A champion Science Hill tied Cookeville for fifth, totaling 603 strokes.