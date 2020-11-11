Greeneville’s Lindsey Cook has been named District 1-2A girls soccer Co-Offensive Player of the Year, and Greeneville’s Olivia Norris has been named Defensive Player of the Year.
Cook shares the offensive award with Sullivan Central’s Rylie Patrick.
Greeneville players named first team all-district include Olivia Brooks, Delana DeBusk, Lauren Thomas and Macy Vermillion.
Greeneville players named second team all-district include Kaitlyn Adkins, Anna Johnson, Brylee Tweed and Mikayla Weems.
Cook has also been named Region 1-2A Player of the Year. Greeneville players joining her on the all-region team include Vermillion, Norris, Annemarie Konieczny and DeBusk.
Greeneville won its second straight Class 2A state championship by defeating East Hamilton 3-1 in Murfreesboro on Nov. 2. The Lady Devils finished the year with an 18-5 record and were unbeaten against Class 2A teams.
Chuckey-Doak Dominates Awards
Chuckey-Doak junior midfielder Marci Merrill (13 goals, 11 assists) has been named the District 1-A girls soccer Player of the Year, while Chuckey-Doak’s Anna Ricker has been named Coach of the Year.
Chuckey-Doak senior striker Madison Marion (25 goals, eight assists) has been named Offensive Player of the Year, while Chuckey-Doak senior defender Carissa Dailey has been named Defensive Player of the Year.
Chuckey-Doak freshman Kylie Malone (six goals, three assists) has been named Offensive Rookie of the Year, and West Greene freshman defender Katie Smith has been named Co-Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Chuckey-Doak players named first team all-district include Merrill, Marion, Dailey, Jessica Morrison and Breanna Roberts.
Chuckey-Doak’s Bailea Gilland, Malone and Niome Merrill have been named second team all-district.
West Greene’s Brylie Bolton and Madison Marshall have been named first team all-district, while Smith has been named second team all-district.
Merrill has also been named the Region 1-A Midfielder of the Year. Chuckey-Doak players joining her on the all-region team include Dailey, Marion and Morrison.
FOOTBALL Iezzi Named East-West All-Star
Greeneville senior defensive back Nick Iezzi has been selected to participate in the Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association’s East-West All-Star Combine at Oakland High School in Murfreesboro on Dec. 9.
The NFL-style combine is replacing the East-West All-Star game this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 100 seniors have been invited to the combine. They will be tested and timed in nearly a dozen categories that college coaches use to determine scholarship offers.
Greeneville (7-3) will play at Anderson County in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs on Friday night.
Iezzi has 28 tackles, 12 assists, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries this season.