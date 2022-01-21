Two more Greeneville High School wrestlers have entered the FloWrestling national radar.
Colin Dupill won the 145-pound division at the prestigious Escape the Rock tournament in Pennsylvania, while Carson Dupill placed fourth at 106.
This caps a run of placements at three of the country’s top five high school wrestling tournaments.
As of this week, FloWrestling has ranked Colin Dupill 15th nationally at 145, and Carson Dupill 17th at 106. This gives the Greene Devils a total of four nationally-ranked wrestlers, joining Hunter Mason and Kodiak Cannedy.
Four GHS wrestlers placed first in their AAU tournament at Pigeon Forge.
Brylan Rhodes took first in the beginner and third in the open. Graham Freshour, Ty Wilhoit and Hunter Shelton all won in the beginner division.
Bryson Ricker, Donovan Sanchez and Alex Sanchez each earned a runner-up finish.
UP NEXT
With the cancellation of the Greeneville Invitational Tournament, Greeneville now turns its attention to the Class A/2A Region Duals on Tuesday.