Blayne Ferguson has been trying to prove himself as a quarterback at Greeneville High the past four years.
After signing with Division II Concord University in West Virginia on Thursday, he’ll get another chance.
Ferguson will join his dad, Brian Ferguson, at Concord. Brian Ferguson stepped down as offensive coordinator at Tusculum University following the 2019 season and was named offensive coordinator at Concord.
“I get to get a fresh start,” Blayne Ferguson said. “I’m going to a place where I can show my arm and the ability I have. I think I have a really good chance at starting there. It’s a good opportunity.”
This past season, Ferguson split time as Greeneville’s quarterback with junior transfer Drew Gregg and helped the Devils to a 10-3 record.
Ferguson was under center for wins over over Daniel Boone, Union County, Science Hill and Austin East. For the season, he completed 39 of 56 passes for 680 yards and six touchdowns while being intercepted three times. He also rushed for 205 yards and two TDs on 37 attempts.
Prior to this past season, Ferguson spent three seasons as Cade Ballard’s backup at Greeneville.
“This is another step for Blayne,” said Greeneville coach Dan Hammonds. “As coaches, you hope you’ve instilled work ethic into players that you hope will give them an opportunity to be successful. I’m certainly happy for him.
“That will be a neat thing with his dad there, the two of them together. That will be a fun thing. I got to see it with Cade and (former Greeneville coach Caine Ballard), and it was a special relationship. I hope for the best for both Blayne and his dad starting over together at a new school. Really happy for them and their family.”
Blayne Ferguson, also a member of the Greeneville baseball team, said he also plans to play baseball at Concord.