021122 GHS GILLESPIE MR. BASKETBALL FINALIST

Greeneville’s Ja’Kobi Gillespie goes up for a dunk during a 69-46 win over North Buncombe (N.C.) on Dec. 8 at Hal Henard Gymnasium.

 SUN PHOTO BY J.D. VAUGHN

Ja’Kobi Gillespie has made the list again.

For the second straight year, Gillespie has been announced as a finalist for the TSSAA Mr. Basketball award — this time as a member of Class 3A.

Media and coaches statewide nominate players, while a committee of media from around the state choose the finalist and winners. In addition to their performances on the court, academics and overall character are also taken into consideration.

Gillespie, a Belmont signee, has scored 676 points this season with 128 rebounds and 104 assists. He’s averaging 27.6 points including 2.7 3-point shots, 5.3 boards, and 4.4 assists per game as well as 2.7 steals. Gillespie has shot 61.5% from the floor his senior year.

The Mr. and Miss Basketball award winners will be announced on March 14 at Middle Tennessee State University's Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.

MR. BASKETBALL FINALISTS

Division II-A

Tyler Byrd, Tipton-Rosemark; Daniel Egbuniwe, FACS; Eddie Ricks III, Clarksville Academy

Division II-2A

B.J. Edwards, Knoxville Catholic; Chandler Jackson, Christian Brothers; Tyler Tanner, Brentwood Academy

Class A

Zach Amonett, Pickett County; Roderick Robinson, Middleton; Grant Strong, Clay County

Class 2A

Gavin Burleson, Summertown; Gus Davenport, Cannon County; Jarrod Taylor, East Nashville

Class 3A

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Greeneville; Ericko Sain II, Jackson South Side; JaSteven Walker, Fayette-Ware

Class 4A

Elijah Bredwood, Bearden; Amarr Knox, Bartlett; Brandon Miller, Cane Ridge

MISS BASKETBALL FINALISTS

Division II-A

Madi Hawk, Lakeway Christian; Olivia Lee, Trinity Christian; Aalyah Del Rosario, Webb School

Division II-2A

Kennedy Cambridge, Ensworth; Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth; Sydney Mains, Knoxville Catholic

Class A

Alayna Anderson, Gleason; Savannah Davis, McKenzie; Lyndie Ramsey, Unaka

Class 2A

Jada Harrison, Westview; Madison Hart, Gibson County; Karly Weathers, Loretto

Class 3A

Sarah Burton, Clinton; McKenzie Cochran, Page; Brooklyn Crouch, Upperman

Class 4A

Imari Berry, Clarksville; Ta’mia Scott, Clarksville Northwest; Jennifer Sullivan, Bearden

