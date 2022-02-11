Ja’Kobi Gillespie has made the list again.
For the second straight year, Gillespie has been announced as a finalist for the TSSAA Mr. Basketball award — this time as a member of Class 3A.
Media and coaches statewide nominate players, while a committee of media from around the state choose the finalist and winners. In addition to their performances on the court, academics and overall character are also taken into consideration.
Gillespie, a Belmont signee, has scored 676 points this season with 128 rebounds and 104 assists. He’s averaging 27.6 points including 2.7 3-point shots, 5.3 boards, and 4.4 assists per game as well as 2.7 steals. Gillespie has shot 61.5% from the floor his senior year.
The Mr. and Miss Basketball award winners will be announced on March 14 at Middle Tennessee State University's Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
MR. BASKETBALL FINALISTS
Division II-A
Tyler Byrd, Tipton-Rosemark; Daniel Egbuniwe, FACS; Eddie Ricks III, Clarksville Academy
Division II-2A
B.J. Edwards, Knoxville Catholic; Chandler Jackson, Christian Brothers; Tyler Tanner, Brentwood Academy
Class A
Zach Amonett, Pickett County; Roderick Robinson, Middleton; Grant Strong, Clay County
Class 2A
Gavin Burleson, Summertown; Gus Davenport, Cannon County; Jarrod Taylor, East Nashville
Class 3A
Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Greeneville; Ericko Sain II, Jackson South Side; JaSteven Walker, Fayette-Ware
Class 4A
Elijah Bredwood, Bearden; Amarr Knox, Bartlett; Brandon Miller, Cane Ridge
MISS BASKETBALL FINALISTS
Division II-A
Madi Hawk, Lakeway Christian; Olivia Lee, Trinity Christian; Aalyah Del Rosario, Webb School
Division II-2A
Kennedy Cambridge, Ensworth; Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth; Sydney Mains, Knoxville Catholic
Class A
Alayna Anderson, Gleason; Savannah Davis, McKenzie; Lyndie Ramsey, Unaka
Class 2A
Jada Harrison, Westview; Madison Hart, Gibson County; Karly Weathers, Loretto
Class 3A
Sarah Burton, Clinton; McKenzie Cochran, Page; Brooklyn Crouch, Upperman
Class 4A
Imari Berry, Clarksville; Ta’mia Scott, Clarksville Northwest; Jennifer Sullivan, Bearden