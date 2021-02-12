If Greeneville’s Jakobi Gillespie being named a finalist for Mr. Basketball in Class 2A on Thursday was somewhat shocking, that’s understandable.
After all, Gillespie is just the second Greene Devil in the 37-year history of the award to be named a finalist. Antwaine Wiggins, a Class 3A finalist in 2007, is the other.
As for Gillespie, though, he wasn’t surprised in the least.
“I know what kind of player I am. It’s just that everybody else is finding out,” Gillespie said. “I’ve put in the work and it’s paying off.”
If that seems like Gillespie is being cocky, he’s really not. He’s just being matter of fact.
At Greeneville’s shootaround prior to a 76-58 win over Farragut at home on Thursday, Greene Devils’ coach Brad Woolsey says Gillespie was probably the least hyped about the Mr. Basketball honor.
And, oh by the way, once the game started, Gillespie went about his business like it was just any other night. He knocked down 10 of 13 shots, including three of four from 3-point range, for a game-high 23 points as Greeneville ran its record to 21-6.
“You can coach a kid who has a lot of skill and ability and you can be miserable as a coach when their attitude is poor and they don’t care about other people,” Woolsey said. “With Jakobi, it’s just not that way at all. He takes coaching. He cares about his teammates.
“The fact that he is so skilled and can do things the way he does, and the type of person that he is just makes him so deserving (of being a finalist).”
There is no denying Gillespie is a star on a Greeneville squad dripping with talent, but he wasn’t the first to arrive on the scene.
While the 6-foot-1 junior guard dressed his freshman season, he didn’t get a lot of playing time while fellow junior Reid Satterfield blossomed as a freshman.
“I just took that as motivation,” Gillespie said. “I just started working harder and harder every day. I’m in the gym countless hours.”
As a sophomore last season, Gillespie found his footing and averaged 14.8 points per game as he and Satterfield led the Greene Devils to a state tournament berth.
This season, Gillespie leads Greeneville in scoring at 19.4 points per game and Satterfield – who also received consideration to be a Mr. Basketball finalist – is averaging 17.9 points.
Together, Gillespie and Satterfield are perhaps the most prolific scoring duo in the state. And with each bringing a little something different to the court, it’s tough for defenses to mark one or the other.
“I’ll go off the dribble and nobody can guard me,” Gillespie said. “And if the defense does collapse on me, I can kick it to Reid for a 3-pointer. It’s really unguardable.”
Not only will defenses have to contend with Gillespie and Satterfield the rest of this season, but the two will return for their senior seasons next year.
“Reid was right there (to be a Mr. Basketball finalist) as well,” Woolsey said. “The thing about our team is – it’s not just Jakobi or Reid, even – there are a multitude of guys who can make a play and they trust each other to make plays.”
Beyond high school, Gillespie might have a tough choice to make. As a defensive back on Greeneville’s football team in the fall, he was named to the Class 4A all-state team.
“I’m just going to pick a great school,” Gillespie said. “I think I want to play basketball right now, but I don’t know yet.”
The Mr. and Miss Basketball awards will be presented in March prior to the championship game awards presentation for each class.
Mr. Basketball Finalists
Class 2A
Jakobi Gillespie, Greeneville; Trey Morrow, Scott; Toris Woods, Bolivar Central
Division II-A
Alex Anderson, Tipton-Rosemark; Kameron Jones, ECS; Braeden Moore, CPA
Division II-2A
B. J. Edwards, Knoxville Catholic; Chandler Jackson, Christian Brothers; Trent McNair, Brentwood Academy
Class A
Trey Johnson, Cosby; Walter Peggs, Madison Academic; Grant Strong, Clay County
Class 3A
Mason Miller, Houston; Matthew Schneider, Siegel; Grant Slatten, White County
Miss Basketball Finalists
Division II-A
Jordaynia Ivie, Lakeway Christian; Olivia Lee, Trinity Christian; Maggie Vick, Lakeway Christian
Division II-2A
Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth; Carmyn Harrison, Hutchison; Jaila Lee, Brentwood Academy
Class A
Madison Hart, Gibson County; Kassie Monday, Clarkrange; Karly Weathers, Loretto
Class 2A
Jalynn Gregory, Macon County; Jada Harrison, Westview; Reagan Hurst, Upperman
Class 3A
Denae Fritz, Maryville; Acacia Hayes, Riverdale; Tessa Miller, Stone Memorial