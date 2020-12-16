121620 GREINEDER SIGNS

Greeneville’s Lucas Greineder (front row, center) signs to run cross country at Walters State Community College on Monday. Greineder is flanked by his mom, Susan Fritz, and his dad, David Greineder. Back row, left to right, are assistant athletic director Johnny Painter, track and cross country coach Larry Blalock, and assistant track coach Eric Simpkins.

 SUN PHOTO BY SANDI BLALOCK

When Lucas Greineder was 8 years old, his mom, Susan Fritz, asked if he would like to run a 5K with her.

It was Greineder’s first competitive race. He finished. He puked. … And he was hooked.

“I just loved accomplishing a hard task,” Greineder said. “Just getting through it.”

Since that day, Greineder has continued to grind as a runner. His work has paid off in a solid high school career, and now a spot on a college team.

On Monday, the Greeneville High senior signed to run for the Walters State cross country team.

“I think it’s a good school. It’s a good opportunity to earn some scholarship money and to get a good education,” Greineder said. “I’ve heard the cross country team is pretty good. They’ve gone to nationals a couple times, so I’m excited about it.”

In four years running for Greeneville, Greineder was named to the All-Greene County Team in cross country all four years.

This fall, Greineder finished sixth in the Greene County cross country meet to earn first team all-county.

Greineder’s best 5K time is 19:00.7. In track, his best 400 time is 56.53, his best 800 time is 2:22.4, and his best 2-mile time is 14:10.5.

Recommended for you