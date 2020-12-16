When Lucas Greineder was 8 years old, his mom, Susan Fritz, asked if he would like to run a 5K with her.
It was Greineder’s first competitive race. He finished. He puked. … And he was hooked.
“I just loved accomplishing a hard task,” Greineder said. “Just getting through it.”
Since that day, Greineder has continued to grind as a runner. His work has paid off in a solid high school career, and now a spot on a college team.
On Monday, the Greeneville High senior signed to run for the Walters State cross country team.
“I think it’s a good school. It’s a good opportunity to earn some scholarship money and to get a good education,” Greineder said. “I’ve heard the cross country team is pretty good. They’ve gone to nationals a couple times, so I’m excited about it.”
In four years running for Greeneville, Greineder was named to the All-Greene County Team in cross country all four years.
This fall, Greineder finished sixth in the Greene County cross country meet to earn first team all-county.
Greineder’s best 5K time is 19:00.7. In track, his best 400 time is 56.53, his best 800 time is 2:22.4, and his best 2-mile time is 14:10.5.