Greeneville senior running back Mason Gudger and South Greene senior quarterback Luke Myers are among the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards semifinalists announced on Thursday.
Gudger, one of five semifinalists in Class 4A, has rushed for 1,286 yards and 26 TDs on 126 carries this season. He’s also caught six passes for 155 yards and two scores.
Myers, one of five semifinalists in Class 2A, has completed 128 passes for 2,245 yards and 26 touchdowns with four interceptions. He’s also South Greene’s top rusher with 562 yards and 11 scores.
The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Dec. 7 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state, regardless of classification, will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award.
Three finalists for each award will be unveiled by Mike Keith and Titans coach Mike Vrabel at 8 p.m. on Nov. 23. The announcement will be streamed on the Tennessee Titans website and the Titans social/digital channels.
The three finalists for each award will be invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 7.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2021 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
“We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 15th consecutive year,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible.
“The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”
This is the 37th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semifinalists will each receive a certificate.
2021 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Seth Birchfield, Cloudland; Khalik Ganaway, Peabody; De’Andre Kelly, South Pittsburg; Marquez Taylor, McKenzie; Thomas Wills, McEwen.
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Cameron Huckabey, Meigs County; Aden Hutcherson, Huntingdon; Cameron Miller, MAHS; Luke Myers, South Greene; Ty Simpson, Westview.
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Ranen Blackburn, White House; Caden Buckles, Alcoa; Jacob Dooley, Waverly; Jamarion Dowell, Covington; Keaton Harig, Loudon.
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Bari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn; Shawn Gary, South-Doyle; Mason Gudger, Greeneville; Jaylen Lewis, Haywood; Kaydin Pope, Hardin County.
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
De’Sean Bishop, Karns; Jamarious Brooks, Memphis Central; Malaki Dowell, White County; Walter Nolen III, Powell; Jake McNamara, Page.
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Jordan James, Oakland; Carson Jones, Maryville; Alex Mitchell, Riverdale; Destin Wade, Summit; Keaten Wade, Summit.
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Kameron Boyd, Jackson Christian; Bradford Gaines, DCA; Steele Haynes, USJ; Na’Kelin McAfee, King’s Academy; Joshua Strickland, Jr., Nashville Christian.
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Alexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy; Craig Cunningham, Lausanne; Langston Patterson, CPA; Luther Richesson, Lipscomb Academy; Sean Williams, BGA.
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers; Kenny Minchey, Pope John Paul II; Levi Moore, Ensworth; Marcel Reed, MBA; William Riddle, McCallie.
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek; Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma; George Laster, Brentwood Academy; Andrew Southard, Pope John Paul II; Josh Turbyville, Knoxville Catholic.