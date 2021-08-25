The Cherokee/Greeneville Dual Cross Country Meet was held at Holston Home on Monday afternoon.
In the first official 5K race of the year, Greeneville’s Russel Hickey led from start to finish, easily outdistancing all other competitors.
Hickey finished in a time of 20:30.34, nearly two seconds better than Cherokee’s Jordan Hughes (22:22.44).
Cherokee won the team competition by a score of 24-31.
Greeneville’s Simon Holt was fifth with a 22:56.09. Luke Harrell (23:45.59) was seventh, Nash Barnes (25:29.44) was eighth, and Nathan Shetley (26:24.72) was 10th.
Greeneville’s Chloe Williford won the girls race, and the Lady Devils were team champions by a score of 15-0.
Williford finished in a time of 24:26.69, edging teammate Darla Kamerdeiner (24:34.34 2).
Greeneville’s Cate Oakes (25:13.47) was third, Emma Waddell (28:51.91) was fifth, Grace Lampe (29:51.56) was sixth, Anna Jackson (30:10.28) was seventh, Sydney Doane (31:55.00) was ninth, Annika Vines (33:22.78) was 10th and Grace Evans (40:44.41) was 11th.
GOLF Devils Win
Alex Broyles, Dougie Fezell and Gavin Sells each shot 35 to lead the Greeneville Greene Devils to a win over Elizabethton and Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday.
Greeneville finished with a team score of 148 followed by Elizabethton (152) and Dobyns-Bennett (172).
William Crews and Cade Snelson each carded 43s for Greeneville, while Park Mitchel turned in a 44.
In girls, Dobyns-Bennett (81) defeated Greeneville (93) and Elizabethton (93).
Dobyns-Bennett’s McKenzie Hauk shot a 37 to earn medalist honors. Greeneville’s Julia Brown carded a 45, Lindy Carter had a 48 and Grace Hayes had a 59.
VOLLEYBALL Devils Top Buffs
Lauren Bailey and Chloe Marsh each put down 15 kills to lead the Greeneville Lady Devils to a 25-23, 25-18, 25-13 volleyball win over the West Greene Lady Buffaloes on Tuesday.
It was the District 2-2A opener for both teams. Greeneville improves to 8-2 overall, while West Greene drops to 1-5.
Marsh added eight digs and an ace, while Bailey finished with five digs and three aces.
Eden Aiken had 38 assists, five digs and two aces. Natalie Ford chipped in five kills and two aces.