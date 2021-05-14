One Leonard graduates from Milligan University, another lands on campus.
On Friday morning, Greeneville’s Katie Leonard signed to play tennis at Milligan. She follows in the footsteps of her brother, Griffin Leonard, who played tennis for Milligan and just graduated from the school.
“I went on a visit and practiced with the team toward the end of last year and instantly felt at home, felt like I fit in very well,” Leonard said. “The girls were very nice, and the community seemed very easy to get involved in. I really loved that about Milligan. And I felt like I hung in very well with the team and showed my abilities very well.”
Leonard, who fell in love with tennis at age 10, has played on the varsity team at Greeneville the past four years.
In 2018, Leonard was named the Lady Greene Devils’ rookie of the year. In 2019, she received the team’s 110 percent award. She’s won three team district championships. And this season, she was named all-district while teaming with Morgan Mysinger to win the doubles district title.
Leonard plans to major in business administration and hopes to start her own business someday.
“I’m into fashion, so hopefully I can open a boutique or store like that,” she said.