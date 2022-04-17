KNOXVILLE — Brock Moore left his own mark on the University of Tennessee campus, and the Greeneville High School record book, too.
In Saturday’s Volunteer Classic at UT’s Tom Black Track, Brock finished the 110 meter hurdles in a GHS-record time of 13.94 seconds to win the race.
Jaden Stevenson earned the Greene Devils’ other individual first-place finish, winning the 200 meter dash in 21.39 seconds.
Greeneville’s 4x100 meter relay team of Stevenson, Mason Gudger, Jayquan Price and Keelen Lester won their race with a time of 42.59 seconds.
Stevenson (10.53) and Gudger (10.75) placed second and fifth respectively in the 100 meter dash, with J.J. Durbin (145-7) placing fourth in the discus throw.
With 47 points, Greeneville placed fourth at the 48-team meet. Hardin Valley won the team title with 94.50 points.