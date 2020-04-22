Though the season did not end how anybody wanted, Greenevile’s Reid Satterfield produced a lot of memorable moments. As a result, the super sophomore was selected to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State Team.
“It feels great to be named All-State,” Satterfield said. “I think it shows that all of my hard work has paid off. Now I just need to continue to keep working and maybe I can get it the next two years. Getting this as a sophomore, who knows what other awards I could get down the road if I keep working hard.”
Satterfield averaged 17.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.33 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season. He shot 87.9 percent from the free-throw line, 60.3 percent from two-point range and 36 percent from behind the arc.
Satterfield was the Region 1-2A tournament MVP and The Greeneville Sun Player of the Year. And in the biggest game of the year on March 9, he scored 47 points in a 97-84 win over Fulton that qualified Greeneville for the state tournament.
“Reid stepped up his play this year when we needed him to step up,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “Obviously, we knew he was going to score, and he did that, but he was also our leading rebounder. He did a great job there. He grew a lot as a defender. He was a guy that we knew could get hot at any moment, and that if we could get him the ball that he could score.”
That state tournament never came. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the TSSAA canceled the boys state tournament, which meant that Satterfield had to settle for the statewide award to bring an end to his season.
“I think this was great year. I hate it for our seniors to not get to finish their high school careers. They just got shut down. But it was great season. We developed as a team and were playing really well at the end,” Satterfield said.
The virus that is spreading across the country has cut into Satterfield’s practice schedule and might affect his ability to play in AAU and exposure tournaments over the summer, but it is certainly not stopping him from working toward his lofty goals.
“Right now I’m just trying to get stronger. I’m working on my ball handling and trying to improve the little things. I can’t get into the gym right now so it's hard to shoot,” Satterfield said. “I think explosiveness is something I need to work on. Explosiveness and quickness are the big things I need to focus on. I think that can make me a lot harder to guard, and it will also show a big difference on the defensive end.
"I want to go Division I. I want to go to a big school and then to the NBA.”
Tennessee Sports Writers Association
Boys Basketball All-State Team
Class 3A
Joe Anderson, Maryville, Sr.
Will Pruitt, Mt. Juliet, Sr.
JaCobi Wood, Cleveland, Sr.
Kavion McClain, Whitehaven, Sr.
Alden Applewhite, Germantown Houston, Jr.
Brandon Miller, Cane Ridge, So.
Reed Kemp, Franklin, Jr.
JP Pegues, Hillsboro, Jr.
Grant Slatten, White County, Jr.
Jonathan Milloway, Oak Ridge, Jr.
Wes Maples, Sevier County, Sr.
Kendrick Holland, South-Doyle, Sr.
Quante Berry, Bradley Central, So.
Duane Posey, Memphis East, Sr.
Micah Simpson, Morristown East, So.
Class 2A
Edward Lacey, Fulton, Sr.
Johnathan Lawson, Wooddale, Jr.
Tyrone Marshall, Pearl-Cohn, Sr.
Marcus Fitzgerald Jr., Pearl-Cohn, Sr.
Jaylen Jones, East Nashville, Fr.
Alex Rush, Upperman, Jr.
Dylan Bartley, Sullivan East, So.
Ty Hurst, Carter, Sr.
Ben Diamond, Sullivan South, Sr.
Nico Ashley, Elizabethton, Sr.
Trey Morrow, Scott High, So.
Reid Satterfield, Greeneville, So.
Jon Turner, South Gibson, Sr.
Brandon Maclin, Jackson South Side, Jr.
J.J. Johnson, Jackson South Side, Sr.
Class A
Lucas King, McKenzie, Sr.
Dalton Marsh, Red Boiling Springs, Sr.
Ryley McClaran, Eagleville, Sr.
David Dixon, Memphis Academy of Health Sciences, Jr.
Charterio Porter, Booker T. Washington, Sr.
Zach Amonett, Pickett County, So.
Taylor Groves, East Robertson, So.
Amauri Young, Loretto, So.
Peyton West, Monterey, Sr.
Ben McMillan, Union City, Jr.
Trey Johnson, Cosby, Jr.
Nate Brackett, Rockwood, Sr.
Nathan Bowling, Oneida, Jr.
James Anderson, Madison Academic, Sr.
Kaleb Meredith, University School-Johnson City, Jr.
DII-A
Alex Anderson, Tipton-Rosemark, Jr.
Moussa Cisse, Lausanne Collegiate, Jr.
Dante Harris, Lakeway Christian, Sr.
Jalen Montgomery, Lausanne Collegiate, Sr.
Luke Burnett, Knox Webb, Sr.
Kam Jones, Evangelical Christian, Jr.
B.J. Marable, Grace Christian Academy-Knoxville, Sr.
JJ Platt, Webb School-Bell Buckle, Sr.
PJay Smith, Goodpasture Christian, Jr.
Mason McKnatt, Grace Christian Academy-Franklin, Sr.
DII-2A
Kennedy Chandler, Briarcrest Christian, Jr.
B.J. Edwards, Knox Catholic, So.
Chaz Lanier, Ensworth School, Sr.
Marcellus Brigham, Briarcrest Christian, Sr.
Chandler Jackson, Christian Brothers, So.
Akeem Odusipe, Knox Catholic, Sr.
Eric Rivers, McCallie School, Jr.
Nick Kurtz, Baylor School, Jr.
Luke Gdowski, Father Ryan, Sr.
Will Montana, Montgomery Bell Academy, Jr.