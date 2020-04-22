Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 35 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&