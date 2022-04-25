Greeneville's Gage Spano tossed a one-hitter and Colton Richards followed with a no-hitter as the Greeneville Greene Devils swept Cocke County 5-0 and 17-0 in a District 2-3A doubleheader on Monday at Dale Alexander Field.
Spano struck out 13 and didn’t walk any, throwing 59 strikes in 87 pitches over seven innings in the first game.
Parker Shipley led Greeneville’s offense, batting 3-for-4 with a double.
After two scoreless innings, the Greene Devils (14-14-1, 9-3 District 2-3A) took a 2-0 lead when Ty Casteel lined a two-out, two-run double to left. Colton Richards doubled in the bottom of the fifth and then plated on Preston Justice’s sacrifice fly.
Carson Quillen then lined an RBI triple to center, before Shipley doubled him home for the final tally.
In the second game, Richards struck out nine and walked two in the four-inning run-rule affair.
Richards helped his cause by hitting 3-for-3, as Greeneville scored 10 runs in the first inning and seven more in the second. Richards, who tripled, and Parker Shipley both doubled twice. Carson Quillen, Ty Casteel and Preston Justice all hit a double and a single with Kobe Mundy adding two base hits.
Richards and Casteel hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the first inning, before Eli House, Mundy and Carson Norris each singled in a run. Quillen, Shipley and Richards then knocked three straight doubles to make it a 10-0 game.
Shipley (double), Richards (triple), Casteel and Caden Fillers (double) each drove in runs during the second inning.
SOFTBALL
SOUTH GREENE 14
GRAINGER 4
Talk about peaking at the right time, South Greene’s softball team doesn’t appear ready to slow down anytime soon.
The Lady Rebels needed just five innings to defeat former district foe Grainger on Rebel Hill on Monday night.
Whitney Casteel batted 4-for-4 with two doubles to lead the Lady Rebels (13-11), with Evie Rader and Allison Penley both clearing the fence.
Rader’s three-run bomb broke the scoreless tie in the first inning, and South Greene never trailed. Anna Willett singled home two runs in the second to make it 5-2, and Casteel’s RBI single built a 6-2 lead after three.
Penley cracked a two-run home run in the fourth, before Kaylee Whitson and Casteel (double) drove in runs for an 11-2 advantage.
Leading 11-4 in the bottom of the fifth, South Greene walked off to victory after Amelia Mullins singled in two runs. Katie Willett plated on a third baseman error to end the game.
Anna Willett batted 2-for-3, as South Greene finished with 11 hits to Grainger’s nine.
Mallory Fillers pitched the first 1.2 innings and earned the win, striking out one and allowing two earned runs on six hits. Anna Willett fanned two and gave up two earned on three hits over the last 3.1 innings.
Brooklyn Copley and ill Hurst both went 2-for-3 to lead the Lady Grizzlies, who committed seven errors while South Greene didn’t commit any.
DANIEL BOONE 5
GREENEVILLE 3
GRAY — Three home runs allowed traditional power Daniel Boone to defeat the reigning Tiny Day/Red Edmonds Tournament champion, 5-3.
Savannah Jessee led off the bottom of the second with a solo home run, and Kayleigh Quesinberry added a two-run shot to build a 3-0 lead.
Camryn Sarvis then hit a leadoff bomb in the bottom of the fourth for a 4-1 lead, before drawing a bases-loaded walk in the fifth.
Quesinberry also got the win, going 4.1 innings and giving up three earned runs on seven hits before Maggie Hillman held Greeneville (23-9) hitless for the last 2.2 frames.
Lauren Million and Kyla Jobe both singled twice to lead Greeneville’s seven-hit effort, while Kaley Bradley and Ella Moore both doubled.
Ashlyn Rachon’s RBI single made it a 3-1 game in the fourth inning. Bradley doubled home two runs in the fifth inning to close the gap to 4-3.
Leah Phillips struck out one and walked three over six innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits.