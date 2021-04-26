DANDRIDGE — The Greeneville track teams competed in the Dumplin Valley Invitational on Saturday. It was a cold and rainy day but the Devils persevered to finish third to homestanding Jefferson County.
Jaden Stevenson had a dominating performance in winning the 100-meter dash (11.42), 200 (22.91), long jump (20 feet, 4.5 inches) and high jump (5-8).
Morgan Leach won his first 1600 in a time of 4:53.95. Leach also placed fifth in the 400. Keelen Lester won the triple jump with a leap of 37-9.5. Jayquon Price finished third in high jump and fifth in the 100 and long jump. Joshua Hide placed fifth in the 3200.
On the girls side, Abby Lane placed fifth in shot put and seventh in discus. Olivia McClintock was sixth in the 100 and seventh in the 200. Malaysia Smith-Morong and Marrisa Taylor also picked up points for the girls.