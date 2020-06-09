ELIZABETHTON — The Greeneville High School baseball team will have to wait a little longer to play its first game in three months.
That's because Greeneville's East Tennessee High School Baseball League opener against Sullivan North at the Elizabethton Twins stadium on Tuesday was postponed due to rain.
The game has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Twins stadium.
Greeneville is playing in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League at the Johnson City Cardinals and Twins stadiums. Sixteen teams are playing in Johnson City and Elizabethton, while 12 teams are playing at Smokies Stadium in Kodak. Each team will play 12 games with a world series at the end of the regular season.
Play got underway at Smokies Stadium on Thursday night, while play got underway in Johnson City and Elizabethton on Monday night.
The league is not sanctioned by the TSSAA, thus teams will not use school nicknames. Greeneville will play as the Demons.
Spectators are allowed at the games with admission being $5.
Greeneville’s schedule:
June 11 – vs. Raiders (Sullivan North) at Elizabethton, 7:30 p.m.
June 15 – vs. Bulldogs (Hampton) at Johnson City, 7:30 p.m.
June 17 – vs. Volunteers (Volunteer) at Johnson City, 5 p.m.
June 24 – vs. Cyclones (Elizabethton) at Elizabethton, 5 p.m.
June 29 – vs. Falcons (Abingdon) at Elizabethton, 7:30 p.m.
June 30 – The Boro (David Crockett) at Johnson City, 7:30 p.m.
July 8 – vs. Express (John S. Battle) at Johnson City, 5 p.m.
July 13 doubleheader – vs. Vikings (Tennessee) at Elizabethton, 5 p.m.; vs. Wahoos (Cherokee) at Elizabethton, 7:30 p.m.
July 21 doubleheader – vs. Pirates (University) at Elizabethton, 5 p.m.; vs. Team Whited (Dobyns-Bennett) at Johnson City, 7:30 p.m.
July 27 – vs. Home of Daniel Norris (Science Hill) at Elizabethton, 7:30 p.m.